“Hope you feel better” - Fans wish Adin Ross a speedy recovery after streamer reveals he has COVID

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross went onto one of his community forums on X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he is currently dealing with a COVID-19 infection. Despite the global decline in COVID cases, the streamer has unfortunately contracted the virus and will be taking a break from streaming until he has fully recuperated.

Naturally, this elicited a plethora of responses, with many sending their best wishes to him. Kayn (@Kaynmadethis), who happens to be closely associated with Adin and Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on," even shared an uplifting message, expressing hopes for his swift recovery:

"It's All Love Adin. Hope you feel better and I'm here to help if you need me for anything moving forward."

"Resting up" - Adin Ross provides an update about his current health

Earlier this year, Adin Ross faced health-related concerns, particularly when he openly discussed his struggles with lean addiction (a recreational drug based on cough syrup). Although contracting COVID is unrelated to his addiction issues, his fans are undoubtedly concerned about his health as he falls ill.

He took to his community group (ADIN LOYALS) on X to post an update about his current association with Kayn (the duo had been working together) and his health. He posted:

"As of rn (right now) I am no longer working with Kayn. Update - been sick with COVID resting up getting ready for NY (New York) streams. Love you guys."

It seems that he is planning to relocate to New York soon for some in-real-life (IRL) streaming. He has been engaged in IRL streaming activities in Miami and has even collaborated with content creators such as Sneako, N3on, and Fousey.

What did the fans say?

Adin's latest post has garnered a lot of comments. While some have wished him a speedy recovery, others remarked that he may be back to his lean addiction. Here are some of the notable ones:

Adin Ross isn't the sole Kick streamer who has garnered attention due to health-related issues. Recent reports have disclosed that Kick and Twitch streamer Fousey has been admitted to a mental health rehabilitation clinic.