"Weird as f**k" - Adin Ross responds after getting swatted while training with Sneako

Once again, popular Kick streamer Adin Ross and Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" found themselves getting swatted during one of Adin's recent livestreams on Kick. For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, swatting involves a viewer making a false report to the police, targeting the streamer(s) in question.

Adin has unfortunately experienced this type of prank multiple times before, with the recent incident marking the sixth occurrence. At the time of the incident, the two streamers were present in a gym. Upon seeing the police arrive, Adin described the situation to Sneako:

"That was f**king weird as f**k, bro. I'm not gonna lie"

Expand Tweet

"Are you serious, dude?" - Adin Ross left in disbelief after getting swatted for the sixth time

Swatting is a somewhat common occurrence in the streaming community, and Adin Ross, in particular, has been the target of this dangerous prank on five separate occasions in the past. The most recent incident prior to today's took place in November 2022.

While the previous swatting incident occurred at Adin's place of residence, the latest one took place in a public setting, specifically at a gym in Florida, where he and fellow streamer Sneako were training. Adin can be seen getting informed that the police had arrived, to which the streamer said:

"Are you serious dude? Bro, they swatted me (to Sneako). That was f**king weird as f**k bro. Are they here? (to the informer off-camera). F**king lame a**, gay a** chat, on my life. F**king gay as f**k."

The clip then cuts to the streamer standing outside the gym, where a police car is visible in the corner of the screen. He can be heard reassuring those present that everything was under control and that the situation was resolved.

What did the community say?

The clip naturally went viral and was shared by notable Twitter accounts such as DramaAlert (@DramaAlert). Many responded to the clip and denounced the prank. Here are some noteworthy comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Adin Ross has been pranked while in a public location. In July 2021, the streamer faced a similar situation during a meet-and-greet with his fans at Cookies N' Kicks in LA.

Interestingly, the LAPD even deployed helicopters and patrol cars to assess the situation. However, it was subsequently uncovered that the entire event was orchestrated and that the individuals portraying police officers were actually actors who had been hired to prank the streamer.