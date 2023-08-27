"They drug me up every day" - Fousey updates community from mental institution after getting detained by police

Controversial internet personality Yousef "Fousey" has shared an update for the online community after getting detained by police. For those unaware, the streamer had a manic episode on August 23, 2023, believing that his life was in danger, and swatted himself. When police arrived at his hotel room, the vlogger got into a heated argument and lashed out at the authorities.

Fousey's shenanigans ended in him getting detained. He voiced his frustration at the situation, exclaiming:

"You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k! Hey, record this. Security! Come in here, now! Yo, for my protection! Come in here! He can't come in? Y'all are f**ked! I'm suing all y'all! My life is in danger and you arrest a Palestinian Muslim who's viral? Are you all dumb or stupid?! You've left your job? You're f**ked!"

The 33-year-old posted a 50-second video earlier today and expressed disappointment at his fans for not interacting with him on Discord. He then provided an update on his well-being, claiming that he wouldn't be able to leave the mental institution until he received clearance from the police.

He added:

"Can't leave the hospital until I get clearance from the police. So, I've been here for four days now. They drug me up every day. Anytime I say something wrong, they'll lock me. They put a needle this big into my arm."

"I got fouled out" - Fousey says he'll be back for "season two" after leaving the mental institution

Fousey began his update video by saying he was "really upset" with his fans and that they were being "really weird." He elaborated:

"Hey, guys. I'm really upset because I was hoping that you guys would interact with me on Discord. But you guys are being really weird. So, forget about it. Just wanted to say hi. I miss you all."

The Twitch and Kick personality then disclosed that he was supposed to remain in a mental hospital until he got clearance from the police:

"I'm currently under... what's it called? This thing that the cops put me under? I forgot the name of the act. When you can't leave a mental hospital until you get clearance. It's not a nice act."

A few moments later, Fousey claimed that he had been "fouled" and that he would return for "season two" of his livestreams:

"I got fouled out. That's all it is. I'll be back. You all know that. Season two, on the way! We're champions now. Let's get it! G7, baby!"

Fans react to the streamer's update

DramaAlert's tweet featuring Fousey's update has elicited over 570 reactions. Here's what netizens had to say:

Netizens discussing the streamer's update (Image via Drama Alert/Twitter)

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has also weighed in on Fousey's situation, saying that the latter did not "fumble" his livestream deal. According to the Florida native, Yousef still has a "big opportunity" to seize.