"You guys are dumb as f**k!" - Fousey lashes out at police after claiming his life is in danger, ends up getting arrested

On August 23, 2023, Kick and Twitch star Yousef "Fousey" was arrested live on stream. Several moments from the 12th day of his subathon went viral on the internet after he got into physical altercations with Ragnesh "N3on" and Jack Doherty. Later that day, while in his hotel room, the streamer claimed that his life was in danger. He then dialed 911 and got into an argument with the dispatcher.

A few moments later, police arrived on the scene, and things quickly spiraled. The 33-year-old stated that he was the "most famous guy" on the internet and claimed to have received a call from someone threatening to "slit" his mother's throat.

He said:

"A guy calls my; he calls my mom yesterday. He says, 'I'm going to slit your throat,' to my mom. No, my mom's throat. He calls my room today, 'Hi, it's me again. Remember me?' He pulls through the video. He was home, live, yesterday calling my mom. I had his face, everything recorded."

After a police officer asked the streamer to provide some details about the person that would help identify them, Fousey began lashing out at the officials. At this point, one of the authorities approached the YouTuber and arrested him.

The controversial internet personality responded by calling the cops "dumb" for apprehending him and threatened to sue them:

"You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k! Hey, record this. Security! Come in here, now! Yo, for my protection! Come in here! He can't come in? Y'all are f**ked! I'm suing all y'all! My life is in danger and you arrest a Palestinian Muslim who's viral? Are you all dumb or stupid?! You've left your job? You're f**ked!"

"I hope he gets some help" - Streaming community expresses concerns after Fousey gets arrested on livestream

Fousey's arrest in front of thousands of viewers has gone viral on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Some netizens expressed concern for the Kick streamer, writing:

"Nah, this is sad, I hope he gets some help."

Twitter user @PopCyHi commented that Fousey's arrest marked the end of the "most iconic subathon":

Here are some more pertinent reactions from the social media platform:

Here's what the Reddit community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had to say about the situation:

Fousey's subathon on Kick had come to an end at the time of writing. Furthermore, he has not released a statement regarding his arrest.