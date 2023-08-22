Fousey endangers his life while streaming by walking on Miami freeway, almost gets hit by a speeding car

Controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" has captured the internet's attention once again by streaming and walking on a busy freeway. He hosted the 11th day of his subathon earlier today and drove down a Miami freeway with his friends. At one point, he asked an acquaintance to pull over and began singing along to one of J. Cole's songs in the middle of the road.

The vlogger also discussed his 2018 bankruptcy and hinted at signing a "multi-million-dollar" deal. However, things took a turn when a speeding vehicle almost hit him.

Fousey has a close call while celebrating signing a "multi-million-dollar" deal on Miami freeway

As mentioned earlier, Fousey was in Miami during the 11th day of his ongoing subathon. While driving down a busy freeway, the streamer began singing one of J. Cole's songs aloud. He then asked an acquaintance to stop the vehicle before streaming and walking in the middle of the road.

The YouTuber also claimed to have signed a "multi-million-dollar" contract and recalled the difficult times he faced in 2018. He said:

"Hey, J. Cole! I did it, dog! I went bankrupt in 2018. I got blackballed by the CAA, YouTube, (and) everybody! Internet hated me. It's now 2023 and I'm 33 years old. I'm about to sign a mill... a dollar... I'm about to sign a multi-million-dollar deal, dog! I'm going to retire my entire family."

The content creator's attention was then drawn to a stalled car. He approached those who were sitting inside and inquired:

"What up? Y'all know me? What's my name? You said it."

Fousey then started dancing and rapping while boasting about being in the middle of the Miami expressway. It was at this point that one of his friends warned him to be careful as a speeding car approached. Fortunately, nothing serious happened, and he quickly returned to his vehicle.

The Twitch and Kick personality added:

"That right there, like, if I'm 90 years old and on my deathbed, and I'm telling my kid one final story - I'm telling them this story. When his dad went bankrupt and was in the middle of the f**king freeway in Miami, listening to J. Cole, about to sign the biggest contract of his life."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Fousey's shenanigans on the Miami freeway have received quite a lot of attention on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Here's what netizens had to say:

Fousey collaborated with Kick ambassador Adin Ross during the same livestream. While shopping for sneakers, the former became involved in a physical and verbal altercation with contentious internet personality Ragnesh "N3on."