"Don't do drugs, kids" - Fousey getting enraged and almost into a fight with a colleague leaves fans in splits

Controversial internet personality Yousef "Fousey" has made headlines once again after a clip of him getting enraged at a colleague garnered attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. For those unaware, the vlogger is currently hosting a subathon on Kick after being banned from Twitch for the second time on August 11, 2023.

In a minute-long video, Fousey was seen expressing his frustration at an individual, asking if they were "dumb and slow." The streamer said he couldn't hire them for a "high-performing job" because it required having a "good IQ." Later in the clip, Yousef seemingly stated he wanted to hit the person.

The community on the streamer-focused subreddit shared their thoughts on the situation, with Redditor u/julrr speculating that Fousey was "on something." They wrote:

"He is clearly on something. Don't do drugs, kids."

In response, u/Fishandchipslover22 stated that the 33-year-old personality's antics could be attributed to mental health issues. They cited the example of American rapper Kanye West and added:

"Or mental health issues. Same s**t happened with Kanye, instead of anyone doing anything about it we’ll just keep watching continuously and writing comments judging because everyone loves to see the crash. Inevitably this will end badly. Hope he gets the help he needs, quite clearly manic, and streaming could not be more the opposite of what is needed for someone in that state."

What did Fousey say in the clip?

The clip began with Fousey confronting a colleague and asking them if they were "dumb." He exclaimed:

"Are you dumb? Like, honestly, man! What the f**k! If you are honestly slow, I can't hire you. I love you, I'll give you another job and not this high-performing job. Like, you need to have a good IQ to do this. He came on twice, dog! Are you good? Can you hear me? Can you hear me? Can you hear me? Can you hear me?"

After repeating the phrase "Can you hear me" numerous times, a loud noise started playing. In response, Yousef asked one of his other colleagues to restrain him because he wanted to hit the person who had enraged him:

"I'm going to hit him! Hold me back! I'm going to hit him! I can't fight but I'm going to hit him. I'm going to hit him! I'm going to him! (A colleague pulls back the streamer, telling him things are okay) Are you dumb?"

What did the online community say?

As mentioned earlier, Fousey's clip has garnered quite a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some questioned whether the creator was joking or serious during his subathon:

Others commented that Fousey's colleagues appeared "kind of scared":

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Yousef returned to livestreaming in June 2023, and his subathon began the following month. Several moments from his broadcasts have gone viral, including one on August 7, 2023, when he was accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman at an airport.