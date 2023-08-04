"I'm going to get your drunk a*s arrested" - Fousey gets into a heated argument following car accident during his subathon

On the 34th day of his Twitch subathon, prominent internet personality Yousef "Fousey" found himself in a peculiar situation when he got into an accident. While driving around, a person in a white Toyota Camry allegedly ran a red light and tagged the streamer's car. This prompted Fousey to chase the individual and confront them live on stream:

"He ran a f**king red! I'm actually going to chase that guy. No, did I get him? He ran a f**king red! He ran a red! He literally ran a red! I'm literally going to find him."

After eventually finding the person at another red light, the person in the Toyota Camry pulled over to the side of the road to have the situation resolved. This resulted in both of them getting into a heated exchange. Following their interaction, one of Yousef's friends suggested that the person who hit them was seemingly intoxicated.

When the content creator heard this, he confronted the individual again, asking if they had been drinking. He then demanded that the latter pay for the vehicle's damages. After the person firmly denied and claimed that Fousey should be paying him, the streamer dialed 911 and stated:

"You've got to pay me! (The person says they won't pay the streamer) Then you're not leaving till the cops come, buddy! I'll literally sit on top of your car. (The person says the streamer can do whatever he wants) I will and I'm going to get your drunk a*s arrested. You look like such a nice guy, I'm sorry your life is so miserable. I actually feel sorry your life is so miserable."

"You're lucky zesty Fousey wasn't here" - YouTuber's heated argument following car accident goes viral on social media

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/q4jW3HvSLA Fousey got into a car accident and then had a verbal dispute with the driver. #DramaAlert

As mentioned earlier, Fousey confronted the driver of a white Toyota Camry, with whom he was involved in an accident, after one of his friends claimed that they were intoxicated. The streamer inquired:

"Sir... have you been drinking? I'm just asking. (The person says they've been sober for 'three-four months') Your eyes are all watery. I'm sober (for) two years. I'm sober since September 15, 2021. Thank you. My friends are telling me that you were drinking. (The person asks if the streamer wants to 'smell his breath') No, I smell it from here. It's disgusting!"

Fousey requested compensation for damages after stating that he did not want any problems with the person. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth between them:

"Sir, I don't want problems with you. But, I do want you to pay for my damages. (The person says they want the streamer to pay for their damages) Why the f**k would I pay for your damages?! (The person accuses the streamer of hitting their car) Oh, on the left side, on the lane you're not supposed to be in and you cut me off. What's your justification for that?"

Timestamp: 11:35

The person later asserted that they had not hit Fousey's Tesla. In response, the 33-year-old said:

"Then who did? Keemstar? I hit your car? You're lucky zesty Fousey wasn't here because he would've gave to you! You're leaving? All right, he's leaving. He's leaving. Now you're on camera, buddy. Say hi! Say hi, buddy! Trust me, there's a lot of people watching. Say hi."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Drama Alert's clip featuring Fousey's verbal altercation following the car accident has garnered quite a lot of traction. Some of the most pertinent reactions were along these lines:

DaveyC @thatweirdguy @DramaAlert He got hit in a Tesla, all those cameras will prove him right 🤷🏻‍♂️

DWIGHT_K_SCHREWT @DWIGHT_SCHREWT @DramaAlert Lets see the Tesla Cameras !!!!!!!

Steven @IBeXeeting @DramaAlert There’s Always Something Happening With Him

WackyW3irdo | 🔴Youtube 🟢Kick @WackyW3irdo @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR Crazy how this dude fell off, lost his popularity and then all the sudden is back getting posted everywhere with almost 32k twitch subs. I guess once you're a popular YouTuber you can always stay that way, come back from rock bottom & have a resurgence.

This is not the first time Yousef made headlines during his Twitch subathon. On August 1, 2023, the streamer apologized for accidentally saying the n-word while singing along to J. Cole's Love Yourz.