"I'm a disgrace, I'm a f**king joke!" - Kick streamer N3on announces break from the internet after getting assaulted and harassed in viral video

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on," also known as "Neon," took to Twitter on August 4, 2023, to address the community following a recent incident. For context, on August 2, 2023, a 37-second video of him being assaulted and harassed by a couple of individuals went viral on social media. They were seen bullying N3on by taking away his shoes, spectacles, and ripping his shirt.

Here's what one of the individuals said:

"Ayy, look who's shoes we got? Got his a*s lacking. Come on, bro. Caught his a*s lacking. Ayy, what size (of shoes) do y'all want? Look at his shirt, ripped all types of stuff, boy! You know not to come around here talking like that."

In a tweet captioned "I Quit," Rangesh updated the streaming community, stating that he was now taking a break from the internet. Claiming he was unsure why he found himself in a situation like this, the content creator said:

"This past week has been the worst week of my life. I don't know what happened. I don't know what I did to deserve any of this. But, it's been terrible. I'm a joke. I'm a disgrace to my community. I'm a disgrace to my race. I'm a disgrace to my religion. I'm a disgrace, I'm a f**king joke! I'm a joke! I'm a damn joke!"

"I know no one in this world actually loves me" - N3on shares an update after the recent viral incident, netizens react

N3on continued his statement by mentioning that he never felt the need to disconnect from the internet in his five-year online career. However, he has had a change of heart recently:

"I don't know what to do anymore. I've been doing YouTube for five years, and I've never once felt this way in my entire life, to where I just never want to come back ever again. And, never want to show my face. I don't know what I'm going to do."

According to the 18-year-old personality, he will be a "new man" the next time fans see him. He added:

"I love you guys. I know no one in the world actually loves me. But, it's all good, man. I love you guys deep inside. I'm going to this time to figure out what I want to do next. I don't know if you guys will ever see me. If you do, I'll be a new man. I love you guys, man. Stay safe. Yeah, until next time. Peace."

N3on's announcement of a hiatus has received a lot of attention on the social media platform. Here's what netizens had to say:

Grinding🐻 @SiimplyGrinding @N3onOnYT Ngl used to think you was annoying as hell but you’re lowkey just a goat level troll lmao shake it off & keep being great

⚡️ @johndoe499 @FortnitePV2 @N3onOnYT It was. But I think this his way of transitioning into being a more brand friendly streamer idk

dl gage @gage1x @N3onOnYT i mean u turned ur platform into just yelling at people on the internet to the point u felt invincible n u got humbled for it just bounce back n start acting a lil more mature

N3on is considered by many to be a contentious personality, He frequently appears as a guest on Kick ambassador Adin Ross' livestreams. One of the most controversial incidents involving N3on occurred on May 17, 2023, when the content creator brutally insulted and berated TikTok personality Ali C Lopez.