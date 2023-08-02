What happened to N3on? Controversial Kick streamer allegedly assaulted and harassed in a viral video

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh Mutama, also known as "N3on" or "Neon," became the center of discussion when he was allegedly subjected to an incident of assault and harassment by a group of unknown individuals in a public location. A video that surfaced online depicts three masked assailants seizing his shoes, phone, and even glasses. Moreover, his shirt was visibly torn during the incident.

The authenticity of the video remains uncertain as it was posted on the streamer's Twitter account (@N3onOnYT), leaving room for speculation. There is a possibility that the video was staged by the streamer or, alternatively, that the assailants themselves released the footage.

What happened with N3on? Streamer seen harassed in public

N3on has had prior experiences with controversy, and the recent video shared on his own social media has added to the concerns surrounding his well-being. In the video, three masked individuals can be seen pulling his hair and forcibly taking away his glasses, which may indicate an act of harassment or assault.

One of the alleged assailants filmed himself stating:

"Ay look who's shoes we got? Got his a** lacking. Come on, bro. Caught his a** lacking. Ay, what size (of shoes) do y'all want? Look at his shirt, ripped all types of stuff, boy. You know not to come around here talking like that."

The individual recording the video stated that he intended to keep the phone before one of the alleged assailants grabbed the streamer's hair and forced him to say that he was a "bi*ch."

What did the community say?

The video of the alleged attack on the streamer was not only shared on his own account but also found its way to other notable accounts and received a lot of reactions. Here are some of the reactions:

Why is the streamer controversial?

Kick streamers have developed a reputation for frequently making controversial remarks with little to no consequences. N3on is undoubtedly among those streamers who have created such controversies. For example, while speaking to Ali C Lopez, the streamer blatantly fat-shamed her, exclaiming:

"I genuinely hope someone comes to your house and shoots you in the f******g head. You f******g hippo! Let me finish! I don't give a f**k about this fat b**ch! How do you wake up like that?! How do you not kill yourself?! Please tell me! Please f*****g tell me! How do you not want to kill yourself? You're fat, obese. Somebody needs to f******g stone you, b**ch! Someone needs to f******g stone you!"

Regardless of any controversy or past actions, it is always concerning to see creators or individuals facing difficult situations, harassment, or any form of harm. As of the time of writing, the streamer is yet to speak about the situation.