Adin Ross in hot water after allegedly saying the "N-word" during e-dating show on his Kick livestream

Controversial internet personality Adin Ross has made headlines once again for allegedly using the "N-word" live on his stream. During a recent Kick broadcast, the streamer hosted his popular e-dating show, during which he conversed with a participant. At one point, the participant asked him to "spin" around and show off his outfit, to which he replied:

"N****, I got you. I got you. You know, I'm just wearing... I'm wearing some cool chill s**t. Just, you know, just cool s**t."

"I didn't say it" - Adin Ross responds to viral clip in which he was allegedly heard saying the "N-word"

During the same broadcast, fans informed Adin Ross that he was trending after a video of him allegedly using the racial slur was circulating on social media. The Florida native exclaimed in surprise, saying:

"Yo! They're saying I said it, dude! Yo, on TikTok! Wait, but N3on, they don't care. Yo! Does that mean... you can... wait. Chat, spam. Let me see the clip."

Ross and his friend, Rangesh "N3on," began watching the clip. After observing the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's antics, N3on remarked:

"Jesus Christ, bro! You said it raw! Replay it."

Adin Ross refuted this, claiming that he never used the racial slur. He then decided to watch the video in slow motion. However, he was unable to locate the relevant video control options:

"Bro, I swear to god... N3on, I didn't say it, bro! I didn't! I said this, I'm being honest. I said this... N3on, I said, 'And I got you.' It's, 'And I got you.' I know. All right, chat... yeah, I'll slow it down. Of course, like... hey, can you fix clips?! Look how s**t your system is, bro! How do I slow the clip? Am I wrong? It's dog s**t, bro! Like, fix this s**t, bro!"

The 22-year-old personality replayed the viral video once again and burst out laughing after hearing what he said.

Fans react to the streamer's controversial clip

Adin Ross' latest clip garnered much attention on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. A reaction thread on the former attracted over 140 comments. Here's a snapshot of some relevant ones:

Here's what netizens on Twitter had to say about the situation:

This is not the first time Adin Ross went viral after using a derogatory term. Last year (on April 21, 2022), the content creator was banned from Twitch after he was heard saying a homophobic slur while chatting with fellow content creator Josh "YourRAGE."

