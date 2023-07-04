Twitch streamer gets assaulted by a group of men in Madrid, online community expresses concern

Russian Twitch streamer di_rubens was attacked yesterday (June 3) during an IRL stream in Madrid. The streamer visited the city on her way to TwitchCon 2023, which will be held in Paris (July 8-9). At around one hour and three minutes into the stream, a group of Afro-Spanish individuals approached her, speaking aggressively before one attempted to throw the device from her hand.

While a civic volunteer appeared to disperse them, one of the individuals returned seconds later and struck the device from her hand while shouting at her in Spanish. Naturally, the Twitch streamer was shocked by the sudden attack. The clip also attracted concerning messages from the streaming community.

Why did the Spanish men try to attack the Twitch streamer?

The Twitch streamer, who is currently in Madrid visiting the city before her eventual destination in Paris for TwitchCon 2023, was involved in a scary incident. While speaking to herself in the IRL stream, three random individuals sitting on the pathway appeared to say something to her.

(Timestamp: 01:03:54)

Since she did not speak the language, seconds later, she turned her camera toward them, which prompted one of the individuals to get up aggressively and attempt to knock her phone out of her hands.

While it's unclear exactly what the men were trying to convey, they perhaps did not like her filming in the streets. The man who tried to attack her also expressed a similar concern.

Despite this, it's worth noting that attacking someone should be highly discouraged. Thankfully, the Twitch streamer was safe and could continue with her stream.

What did the streaming community say?

The clip was quickly shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, generating many comments discouraging such behavior. Some remarked that the men could have been migrants since they spoke a mix of Spanish and other languages. Here are some notable reactions:

Concerns about the upcoming TwitchCon have also been raised due to the recent tumultuous conditions in Paris following riots and civil unrest. However, Twitch authorities have confirmed that the location where TwitchCon is being held is far from the epicenter of the riots, and they expect things to run smoothly.

