"There is no anticipated impact" - Twitch intends to hold TwitchCon 2023 despite the ongoing riots in Paris

On July 2, 2023, Twitch provided an update for the upcoming TwitchCon 2023, which will be held in Paris. For those unaware, the European leg of the annual streamer convention will take place from July 8 (Saturday) to July 9, 2023 (Sunday) at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. However, protests and riots erupted in the region after a police officer shot a 17-year-old person named Nahel Merzouk in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The Amazon-owned platform claimed that it was "closely monitoring" the protest in and around the French capital, adding that there was "no anticipated impact" to TwitchCon 2023. Twitch has futher reported that the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles is "not near the epicenter" of the riots.

An excerpt from the official statement reads:

"At this time, there is no anticipated impact to TwitchCon Paris. The venue is not near the epicenter of the protests, or any of the areas that have seen protest activity, and has continued to operate business as usual. We are getting regular updates from the ground and will communicate any changes to our TwitchCon plans."

"Will wearing Kevlar vests be permitted?" - Popular streamers and netizens respond to Twitch's update on TwitchCon 2023 Paris amidst ongoing riots

Numerous popular Twitch streamers have responded to the platform's update on the upcoming convention in Paris. Norwegian bodybuilder "Knut" Spildrejorde claimed to have discussed the situation with friends who live in the region. According to the latter, there was no unrest in the area where TwitchCon 2023 will be held:

Knut @Knutspild @Twitch Have talked to some friends that lives in Paris! It's all good :) Riots are not even near this places @Twitch Have talked to some friends that lives in Paris! It's all good :) Riots are not even near this places

Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" threw shade at Twitch. He provided a "translation," stating that the platform did not want to cancel the event and lose money, hoping that the attendees would cancel it on their own:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Twitch translation: we don’t want to cancel and lose money or refund and lose money, so we’ll go through with it and hope you cancel and lose money. @Twitch translation: we don’t want to cancel and lose money or refund and lose money, so we’ll go through with it and hope you cancel and lose money.

Zherka @ZherkaOfficial @Trainwreckstv @Twitch Train pitbull mogging twitch is a movie lmfaooo @Trainwreckstv @Twitch Train pitbull mogging twitch is a movie lmfaooo

Jason "TheStockGuy" commented in jest, writing:

"Will wearing Kevlar vests be permitted?"

Twitter user @MajorRespect urged the community not to travel to TwitchCon 2023 in Paris for safety reasons:

TJ Marsh @MajorRespect @Twitch I am asking those that are going to stay away from Paris for this twitchcon, your safety and life is way more important then a event. Please do the right thing for yourself, there is always next time. @Twitch I am asking those that are going to stay away from Paris for this twitchcon, your safety and life is way more important then a event. Please do the right thing for yourself, there is always next time.

Another user shared a map of the locations where riots and protests were reported. They added:

"Purple dot is about where the TwitchCon venue is, the yellow and red dots are where protests/riots have been reported. Stay safe to the people that are attending."

Reckless Pancake @RecklessPancake @Twitch Purple dot is about where the TwitchCon venue is, the yellow and red dots are where protests/riots have been reported. Stay safe to the people that are attending. @Twitch Purple dot is about where the TwitchCon venue is, the yellow and red dots are where protests/riots have been reported. Stay safe to the people that are attending. https://t.co/K4vSK9KYuN

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Max 🌊🐳 @MaxGGs @Twitch If it gets worse please dont listen to twitch and be safe guys even if it means missing it!!!!!!! @Twitch If it gets worse please dont listen to twitch and be safe guys even if it means missing it!!!!!!!

Cheri 🎮 @CheriflyTwitch

Also: Some of your events go past 9pm, consider curfews. @Twitch Please consider travel routes in this as well. Almost ALL attendees will have to travel on public transport at some point, which is currently being closed. Just keep that in mind.Also: Some of your events go past 9pm, consider curfews. @Twitch Please consider travel routes in this as well. Almost ALL attendees will have to travel on public transport at some point, which is currently being closed. Just keep that in mind.Also: Some of your events go past 9pm, consider curfews.

Lemera 🫧 @LemeraTv @Twitch It would be nice at this point to have the option available for those that want to cancel to get a refund. @Twitch It would be nice at this point to have the option available for those that want to cancel to get a refund.

haxauce @haxauce

Priceless @Twitch Lol "We know there's like protests and stuff, but it's business as usual over here"Priceless @Twitch Lol "We know there's like protests and stuff, but it's business as usual over here"Priceless

At the time of writing, several prominent content creators, including Hasan "HasanAbi," Lucas "Lu_K," Arbmeis, and fishc0p, had confirmed their attendance. Additionally, Twitch stars such as Austin "AustinShow," George "GeorgeNotFound," Karl Jacobs, Nicholas "Sapnap," and more confirmed their meet-and-greets for TwitchCon 2023 Paris.

The full schedule of events can be found by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes