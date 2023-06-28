How to watch TwitchCon 2023 Paris: Dates, ticket prices, event activities, and more

TwitchCon 2023, the Amazon-owned platform's popular annual convention, is just around the corner, with the first event in France. Last year, the European leg was held in Amsterdam. This time, it is being organized at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The two-day convention will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 9, 2023.

This article will go over some of the most important details for the event, such as where to watch, ticket prices, and the entire schedule of the event activities.

Everything to know about TwitchCon 2023 Paris

Where to watch TwitchCon 2023 Paris

The streamer convention will be broadcasted on Twitch's official website from Saturday (July 8, 2023) to Sunday (July 9, 2023). Twitch Rivals will also be a part of the event, which will be hosted on its official channel - Twitch.com/TwitchRivals:

At the time of writing, prominent Twitch personalities such as Hasan "HasanAbi," pepipi, and StudyTime had confirmed their attendance at TwitchCon 2023. Fans can look forward to them hosting IRL livestreams on their respective channels.

Ticket prices

According to TwitchCon 2023's official website, the pricing structure for this year's European convention are as follows:

Two-day ticket - €125

One-day ticket - €75

The above prices include the 10% Value Added Tax (TAX).

Ticket holders will have access to the following features:

Chat badge

Expo floor

Meet and Greets

Twitch Rivals

Community MeetUps

Loot Cave

Tote Bag

TwitchCon 2023 also informed attendees that they must be 16 or older to attend the convention. Furthermore, tickets are only available to one person per Twitch account. An excerpt from the website reads:

"You must be 16 years of age or older to attend TwitchCon Paris. Tickets are limited to one (1) per Twitch account and transaction and will be delivered via email. Tickets are not refundable, exchangeable, transferable, or replaceable if lost or stolen."

Event activities

As mentioned earlier, TwitchCon 2023 in Paris is a two-day event, with all major activities taking place on Saturday (July 8) and Sunday (July 9). However, there are five welcome events planned for Friday (July 7):

Events for Friday, July 7, 2023 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

The first day of TwitchCon 2023 features some of the most highly-anticipated events like Meet and Greet with popular content creators, Learn to Play: Magic The Gathering, Community MeetUps, and more.

Here is the entire schedule for Saturday, July 8:

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 1/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 2/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

HasanAbi and Austin "AustinShow" will host their Meet and Greet at 12:00 CET at the M&G Station 3:

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 3/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 4/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 5/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Minecraft stars George "GeorgeNotFound," Karl Jacobs, and Nicholas "Sapnap" will host their Meet and Greet at 16:00 CET at the M&G Station 1:

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 6/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 7/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Saturday, July 8, 2023, 8/8 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

TwitchCon 2023 Paris' final day is once again jam-packed with exciting activities. EsfandTV, the co-founder of One True King (OTK), will be hosting a Meet and Greet session at the M&G Station 6 at 10:30 CET:

Events for Sunday, July 9, 2023, 1/6 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Twitch Rivals: League of Legends Showdown will take place in the Twitch Rivals Arena at 10:30 CET. Fans can also watch the tournament on Twitch Rivals' official channel on the platform.

Events for Sunday, July 9, 2023, 2/6 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Sunday, July 9, 2023, 3/6 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

The Valorant Showdown match will take place at 14:20 CET:

Events for Sunday, July 9, 2023, 4/6 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

British Twitch star Thomas "TommyInnit" is set to interact with his community at 15:00 CET at the M&G Station 1:

Events for Sunday, July 9, 2023, 5/6 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

Events for Sunday, July 9, 2023, 6/6 (Image via TwitchCon.com)

TwitchCon 2023 will return to North America later this year after its debut in Paris. It will take place from October 20 to October 22, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

