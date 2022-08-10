AustinShow announces Name Your Price season 2, with first episode featuring Valkyrae, HasanAbi, and Bella Poarch

Twitch streamer Austin "AustinShow" finally announced the commencement of the fan-favorite game show Name You Price on Twitter earlier today and revealed the personalities that would be joining the show's first episode.

Austin confirmed that Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae," and musician Bella Poarch would be participating.

The announcement went viral on social media, with hundreds of fans and viewers providing their take on the reply section.

Fans react to AustinShow's Name Your Price season 2 announcement

AustinShow's Name Your Price inspires by the American game show The Price is Right. Contestants are presented with a wide variety of items and objects and are asked to guess the approximate value of the said items.

On August 5, Austin posted a two-minute-long video and asked the audience to be on the lookout for August 11 as something special was planned.

In the video, hosts Austin, Will Neff, and Rebecca "JustaMinx" appeared and shared a first glimpse of the set for Name Your Price season 2. AustinShow confirmed the commencement of season 2 by saying:

"Thought we were canceled? We're back for a second season of Name Your Price!"

The teaser also seemingly showcased the star-studded cast participating in the show as Karl Jacobs, HasanAbi, and GeorgeNotFound were seen competing against one another.

Five days later, Austin revealed the streaming sensations that would be starring in the first episode of season 2, with all three of them reacting to the announcement:

AustinShow is a 100 Thieves-affiliated content creator for hosting unique and innovative streams on Twitch.

He is primarily a Just Chatting and IRL streamer who began his livestreaming career in 2016 and currently has 1.6 million followers and averages more than 49k viewers per stream.

