AustinShow announces Name Your Price season 2, with first episode featuring Valkyrae, HasanAbi, and Bella Poarch

Twitch streamer AustinShow has announced the premiere date for Name Your Price season 2 (Image via AustinOnTwitter/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Aug 10, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Twitch streamer Austin "AustinShow" finally announced the commencement of the fan-favorite game show Name You Price on Twitter earlier today and revealed the personalities that would be joining the show's first episode.

Austin confirmed that Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae," and musician Bella Poarch would be participating.

NAME YOUR PRICE SEASON 2 PREMIERE LIVE THIS THURSDAY 8/11 5PM EST FEATURING@hasanthehun@Valkyrae@bellapoarch ALL CONTESTANTS LIVE IN STUDIO https://t.co/AWYqz72p2U

The announcement went viral on social media, with hundreds of fans and viewers providing their take on the reply section.

Fans react to AustinShow's Name Your Price season 2 announcement

AustinShow's Name Your Price inspires by the American game show The Price is Right. Contestants are presented with a wide variety of items and objects and are asked to guess the approximate value of the said items.

On August 5, Austin posted a two-minute-long video and asked the audience to be on the lookout for August 11 as something special was planned.

August 11th… https://t.co/bSp93Wmkxh

In the video, hosts Austin, Will Neff, and Rebecca "JustaMinx" appeared and shared a first glimpse of the set for Name Your Price season 2. AustinShow confirmed the commencement of season 2 by saying:

"Thought we were canceled? We're back for a second season of Name Your Price!"

The teaser also seemingly showcased the star-studded cast participating in the show as Karl Jacobs, HasanAbi, and GeorgeNotFound were seen competing against one another.

Five days later, Austin revealed the streaming sensations that would be starring in the first episode of season 2, with all three of them reacting to the announcement:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx SEE YOU THURSDAY 8/11 5PM EST IN PERSON LIVE IN STUDIO FOR AUSTIN'S NAME Y OUR PRICE SEASON 2 PREMIERE LIVE IN PERSON IN STUDIO LIVE THURSDAY 8/11 5PM EST
@AustinOnTwitter @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx NO WAY THESE GUESTS ARE WILD!!!!!
@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/GAEbFuAfpx

G4TV hosts Gina Darling and Fiona Nova also responded to the post:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx YAAASSS!!!
@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx this goes HARDDD

100 Thieves' official Twitter handle replied, stating that they were excited about it:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx So excited!!!

JustaMinx called the star cast her "favorite girl group":

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff ahh my favourite girl group
@JustaMinx @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff MINX!

Fans were looking forward to seeing the new format of the game show:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx Woooo I look forward to seeing the new in person format, I think it's going to be 🔥

Some community members claimed that they rewatched an episode of Name Your Show every night before hitting the bed:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx No joke I rewatch an episode every night before bed. Can’t wait!

Fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes about Valkyrae by making fun of her height:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx will rae being sitting or standing for this i can never tell

Others posted their takes on how HasanAbi would be participating in the game show:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx "Idk man I think this Toothpaste from the 80's costs 20 bucks" https://t.co/M9D8G4G4a2

Here are some more fan reactions:

@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx Oh holy woow @AustiOnTwitter, 3 big content creators (one of them is a great singer) are going to appear in NAME YOUR PRICE show, on thursday, se yeah, i cannot wait to see it 🤩😍😻✨💫😎😉❤️‍🔥🔥
@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx can't wait to see hasan literally tower both rae and bella😭
@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx CANT WAIT WOOOOOO!!!
@AustinOnTwitter @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @bellapoarch @TheWillNeff @JustaMinx THIS IS SO COOOL

AustinShow is a 100 Thieves-affiliated content creator for hosting unique and innovative streams on Twitch.

He is primarily a Just Chatting and IRL streamer who began his livestreaming career in 2016 and currently has 1.6 million followers and averages more than 49k viewers per stream.

