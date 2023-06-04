"Even his friends were disappointed": GeorgeNotFound under fire for being disrespectful during Techonoblade One of Us charity stream

Popular YouTuber and Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound is being called out on social media for his disrespectful behavior during the recent Technoblade One of Us cancer charity stream. With prominent content creators such as TommyInnit expressing their displeasure toward his actions, many viewers have taken to Twitter and other platforms to call out George for being insensitive.

The Twitch streamer allegedly started playing loud noises and was generally disruptive during the charity event, and it appears that he may have even interrupted Technoblade's father during his speech. Viewers were clearly not impressed with GeorgeNotFound's actions, with a viral tweet stating how even his friends were not happy:

Jintan | QSMP @SheLuvJintan Even his friends are disappointed in him. This clip is uncomfortable but you can genuinely sense how annoyed he made everyone, and he just laughs.



"George this is a charity event, and if you want to ruin it, that's cool, but..." (Tommy) Even his friends are disappointed in him. This clip is uncomfortable but you can genuinely sense how annoyed he made everyone, and he just laughs."George this is a charity event, and if you want to ruin it, that's cool, but..." (Tommy) https://t.co/HodiJHgohL

"Even his friends are disappointed in him. This clip is uncomfortable but you can genuinely sense how annoyed he made everyone, and he just laughs."

In the clip, his friend and British Minecraft streamer TommyInnit can be heard reprimanding his fellow content creator:

"This is a charity event, and if you want to ruin it, that's cool. But..."

GeorgeNotFound called out for interrupting Technoblade's father with his soundboard during Minecraft charity stream

For those wondering what GeorgeNotFound did that has received such backlash on social media, the streamer was using a soundboard to make loud noises during what was supposed to be a solemn affair. The charity stream was held in memory of the late Minecraft creator Technoblade.

The streamer appeared to interrupt Technoblade's father while he was giving a speech, causing many to call him out on it. Here is an extended portion of the incident from TommyInnit's stream.

At around the 30-second mark of the video, Technodad (as he is popularly called) started addressing the other streamers on the server, saying:

"I am having the greatest time. Uh, yes—"

That was when Technoblade's father gets cut off by a large honking sound. It was quickly established that it was GeorgeNotFound's soundboard that had made the noise, with many people present deriding him for being crass during the solemn event.

Poll : 0 votes