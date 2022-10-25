To fans' delight Technoblade's father MrTechnodad becomes an active member of the Reddit community

After appearing on a live stream with the popular Minecrafter Dream on October 19, Technoblade's father created a Reddit account with the moniker "MrTechnodad" and has taken an active role in the community, much to the delight of fans.

Alex "Technoblade"'s demise in June plunged the Minecraft community into mourning as fans, fellow streamers, and family members came together to pay their respects to the legendary content creator. The much-loved personality passed away at the age of 23 after almost a year of fighting cancer.

MrTechondad has taken to regularly posting on r/Technoblade and has also been clarifying things about his son's life and career as he sees fit.

"Technoblade belongs to the world now": MrTechnodad explains why he decided to become an active member of his son's community

Technoblade's father was the one who released the short video back in late June announcing the demise of his son. The video titled So long nerds currently has over 85 million views. His hour-long live stream with Dream a few days ago re-ignited discussions about the late Minecraft player on the subreddit.

According to Alex's father, the reason he created the account on October 22 and not before, despite lurking on the subreddit for a long time, was precisely because of the fact that Dream's live stream had renewed interest in the public about his son's life.

In a post from a couple of days ago, MrTechonodad quoted Gandalf from Lord of the Rings and styled himself as a "steward" in his son's community.

He wrote:

"Technoblade was my boy's thing, not mine. But after Tuesday's stream, I came here and there was a TON of activity and questions I knew the answers to, and grief which I shared in, and so many, many things, and I knew I finally had to create Technodad and de-lurk. Because 'Technoblade' is no longer just my son's thing; it belongs to the world now."

Community reacts to MrTechnodad's posts and comments

Technoblade fans have fully embraced the participation from his father and appreciation posts abound on both the subreddit and Twitter as he reveals tidbits and shares advice with the community. Here's a Twitter post by "relativelysmll" sharing one such life advice.

a small boo 🐷👑 @relativelysmll Technodad has given someone a self worth assignment. I think everyone can use this wisdom.



Technodad has taken to referring to his whole family with the prefix "Techno" and many fans love how he has designated names such as Technodagger for the late streamer's siblings.

Eris 🖋Alliumduo (63,105/983,000 words) @SoulFirePhoen1x Technodad calling Techno’s little sister Technodagger is so dear to me Technodad calling Techno’s little sister Technodagger is so dear to me

The subreddit r/Technoblade has been flooded with posts appreciating MrTechnodad. Here are some of the top ones from last week:

"I LOVE doing this": His latest Reddit post

In a Reddit post from last night, MrTechnodad shared a status report about how he's been loving the community's participation. He made it clear that his love for the community and for what his son has built is what drove him to make the account and try to participate in the subreddit. However, he did mention that he will probably not be able to keep it up for long.

He said:

"I LOVE you guys and I LOVE doing this. And I'm going to crash at some point. I really don't want to be setting you guys up to be disappointed in me. At the same time, I'm not able to, like, sensibly dial it back."

Whatever the case may be, the love and appreciation shown by the community towards MrTechnodad is both appreciated and reciprocated wholly by the father of the beloved Minecraft legend.

