Dream and Technoblade's father collaborate on livestream, host a fundraiser for cancer treatment

Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" and Technoblade's father took to a surprise fundraiser livestream less than 24 hours ago to celebrate the wonderful career of the late YouTuber, Technoblade. He was a Minecraft content creator who lost his life at 23 after succumbing to cancer earlier this year. The YouTuber had been suffering from a rare type of cancer called sarcoma.

Following his untimely demise, the YouTuber's father shared a final video on the former's channel to share the tragic news with the community. After the gamer's unfortunate death, his father was not active on social media. However, in a surprise livestream on Dream's channel, both Clay and Technoblade's dad talked about the YouTuber and tried to raise awareness about cancer.

Dream and Technoblade's dad raise cancer awareness

In an hour-long live stream, the duo discussed several topics, such as their memories of the late YouTuber as well as the importance of spreading information about cancer.

It should be noted that this was Dream's first ever livestream video after he revealed his face on his channel. This was also Technoblade's dad's first ever appearance on a livestream. The video has already received over 2.2 million views in under 10 hours, making it a hugely well-received one.

The pair promoted several cancer research organizations, including the Sarcoma Foundation. The video description also includes a link to Technoblade's website through which fans can buy his merch. All revenue collected from his merch will go to cancer research programs.

In the video, Technoblade's dad also recounted a few memorable moments involving his son. He revealed that regardless of how painful Alex's last week of life was, he didn't wish for it to be "cemented" in his memory. He said:

"The last week of his life was mostly painful. I don’t want the last week of his life to be the thing that cements itself in my head.”

The entire livestream managed to raise thousands of dollars. One Twitter user recorded that the upload had managed to garner over $35K.

The entire livestream managed to raise thousands of dollars. One Twitter user recorded that the upload had managed to garner over $35K.

The video also included a few casual moments. At one point, Technoblade's father looked into the camera to jocularly state that the stream was sponsored by cancer:

Fans react to livestream

Considering that both Technoblade and Dream were thought of as online rivals, the livestream from the latter was a thoughtful one. Fans offered their reactions to support and amplify the reach of the stream. Here are some of the responses:

Fans react to the live stream (Image via YouTube)

Viewers also shared their reactions on Twitter:

Fans also shared their reactions on Twitter:

Kay Auditore @AuditoreKay @sbiupdating Bruh I can’t emotionally handle this right now. But I hope it’s a wonderful video. @sbiupdating Bruh I can’t emotionally handle this right now. But I hope it’s a wonderful video. 💜

LostHP @LostHP_ youtu.be/H75gRb0a5yY



I miss him so much. Techno has been my idol and Dream has the crown. Meaning that he is the one to continue his legacy with us. I was so glad to see this, with the drama happening. I think we should leave it for a bit and focus on this. I miss him so much. Techno has been my idol and Dream has the crown. Meaning that he is the one to continue his legacy with us. I was so glad to see this, with the drama happening. I think we should leave it for a bit and focus on this. youtu.be/H75gRb0a5yYI miss him so much. Techno has been my idol and Dream has the crown. Meaning that he is the one to continue his legacy with us. I was so glad to see this, with the drama happening. I think we should leave it for a bit and focus on this.

YouTube has also announced that it will be releasing a tribute video focused on Technoblade on October 28 to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the late content creator's channel.

