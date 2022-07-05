What day did Technoblade pass away? Minecraft YouTuber's demise announced via short YouTube video

Minecraft legend Technoblade recently passed away at 23 after fighting cancer for almost a year. On June 30, US time, the family publicly announced the tragic news in a video titled "so long nerds."

Uploaded on Techno's YouTube channel, the video is in the form of a eulogy from his father, who introduces himself and tearfully recounts his son's last wish:

"Hi. I'm Technoblade's dad. He wrote a message and asked me to read it to all of you."

"If you're watching this, I'm dead" - Technoblade bids goodbye in his final video

Techno's father recounted the last few months of his fight against Sarcoma. They were planning a final video to bring closure to both Techno and his YouTube fans. It would have featured the Minecraft legend formally bidding farewell to his fans and the Minecraft community after years of providing entertainment and making friendships.

However, his condition worsened, which prompted him to type some paragraphs to be read out by his father. The latter struggled through tears while retelling the story:

"I don't think he said everything he wanted to say but I think he got the main points. He, uh, he finished that up and then he was done. He lived about another eight hours after that we all said goodbye."

The video, uploaded on June 30 (July 1, 1:17 GMT), begins with a heart-wrenching moment as Techno's father reads out his last words to the fans:

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex... Sorry for selling out so much in the past year but thanks to everyone that bought hoodies, plushies and channel memberships."

Hypixel Server @HypixelNetwork Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > hypixel.net/threads/500740… Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > hypixel.net/threads/500740… https://t.co/y04OFQ6q2E

The jocular manner of Techno's humor was evident in the speech as he thanked his viewers by apologizing for "selling out". Till the end, he retained his charming character, which drew so many people to him. He expressed his gratitude to the fans for supporting his content, stating:

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life."

Techno wished his fans a long and happy life before finally signing off. His humility, despite achieving so much, is a testament to his integrity and mirth:

"I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

Fans react to Techno's final video

The YouTuber started his journey on the platform in 2013, and over the course of eight years, amassed 10 million subscribers at the end of 2021. His channel is at 12 million subs at the moment. A veritable giant in the Minecraft community, the final video garnered a lot of attention as fans and fellow streamers came to pay their respects:

Fans react to the final video (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many fans repeated the iconic phrase, "Technoblade never dies!" as a tribute to the late Minecraft legend.

Fans using the iconic catchphrase as a way to honor him (Image via his YouTube)

The video ends with a written statement from Techno's mother, who once again reiterates how much his fans meant to him. As of writing this article, the video has almost 54 million views, which is another testament to how beloved Technoblade is in the gaming community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far