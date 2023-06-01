"My heart can’t take it" - Fans get emotional as Dream wishes Minecraft legend Technoblade on his birthday

Fans were emotional when popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" shared birthday wishes to the late Alexander "Technoblade." Alexander, a beloved Minecraft YouTuber, tragically lost his battle with cancer in June 2022. On what would have been Technoblade's 24th birthday, he is remembered as an influential figure within the gaming community.

dream @dreamwastaken happy birthday to Technoblade happy birthday to Technoblade

Dream's touching gesture on Twitter stirred many emotional responses within the Minecraft community. One fan poignantly expressed:

Lexis! 🎗🪼🫧 (1:37) @lovegood_lizzie @dreamwastaken I literally just got done crying and get on twitter to see this- my heart can’t take it rn @dreamwastaken I literally just got done crying and get on twitter to see this- my heart can’t take it rn

"Technoblade never dies" - Fans share emotional responses to Dream's birthday tweet

Dream and Technoblade are undeniably among the most renowned figures in the Minecraft community. While they maintained a friendly rivalry when Technoblade was alive, after his passing, the former has displayed nothing but respect, showing his love for him abundantly.

In addition, Clay collaborated with Technoblade's father for a fundraiser dedicated to cancer research, showcasing his commitment to making a difference. Furthermore, his latest gesture on Twitter, though seemingly simple, was heartfelt and meaningful.

On what would have been Technoblade's birthday, his devoted fans gathered to celebrate and remember him fondly. Despite his untimely passing at the age of 23, his presence continues to resonate among those who hold him dear. Here are some emotional responses made to Dream's tweet:

glow ✩ @STRANGEViViD @dreamwastaken this will forever be his day. technoblade never dies 🩷🕊️ happy birthday techno @dreamwastaken this will forever be his day. technoblade never dies 🩷🕊️ happy birthday techno 👑

Charlie He/They/she/it @Vance_Hopper___ @dreamwastaken Happy birthday techno I miss him I wish he were still here I cry when I think about him @dreamwastaken Happy birthday techno I miss him I wish he were still here I cry when I think about him

Fans also shared artworks in remembrance of the iconic Minecraft YouTuber:

What happened to Technoblade?

As previously mentioned, Technoblade tragically lost his battle with cancer after being diagnosed with sarcoma. Sarcoma is a type of cancer originating in the body's connective tissues, such as bones, muscles, cartilage, and soft tissues.

Technoblade made his diagnosis public on August 27, 2021, through a video titled "Where I've been." In the video, he shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer in early August, which explained his temporary hiatus.

The next update regarding Technoblade's health was shared on December 23, 2021, when he released a video titled "I Almost Became An Amputee." In this video, he disclosed that a surgical procedure had been performed involving transferring muscle from his leg to his shoulder.

Even though Technoblade has passed away, he continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and remains a favorite within the community.

