Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.83 update: Patch notes, fixes, and how to download 

The latest Minecraft Bedrock update has been released to the anticipation of the community. With the 1.20 update arriving soon, the developers are possibly looking to ensure the game runs smoothly so that there are minimal issues in the future. As a result, a few bug fixes have been released today. In fact, the update is made entirely up of bug fixes.

Jay Wells ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Please note, some platforms may take longer than others to receive the update, thanks for your patience!



feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Minecraft 1.19.83 hotfix is rolling out!

Some of the bugs were rather unfortunate and caused major issues for players. Thus, it comes as a relief that they have been patched. Here's what Mojang fixed and how to take advantage.

Mojang releases Minecraft Bedrock patch

Several bug fixes released in today's Minecraft patch were a result of a prior update. Mojang clarified that this patch was to fix issues that cropped up in the 1.19.80 update. Here's what they fixed, according to the official patch notes:

Several crashes that could occur during gameplay have been patched.

The inventory cursor no longer snaps to a random spot when players flick the left thumbstick on their controller.

Custom textures that override blocks with aux metadata as a list of textures have been fixed.

Custom spawn eggs underwent several bug fixes.

Mojang re-enabled the use of aux value to refer to custom eggs in commands. This is for game versions 1.19.80 and beyond. For example: "/give @s spawn_egg 1 654"

Developers re-enabled the use of Molang queries for the item's data field in recipes. This is also for game versions 1.19.80 and beyond. For example { "item": "spawn_egg," "data": "query.get_actor_info_id('namespace:actor')" }

Finally, they re-enabled the use of "set_actor_id" in loot tables when referring to custom spawn eggs for any game versions moving forward.

To download this update, you will need to do so on your console. If you're on Xbox or Playstation, check the downloads section and start it. If you are unable to find it, it may have auto-installed, or you may need to visit the store.

A 1.19 patch was released (Image via Mojang)

On the Nintendo Switch, the device should alert you that an update is available before you launch the application. Check the Windows Store if you're playing Minecraft on PC or the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) on a mobile device.

