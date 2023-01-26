Technoblade’s father shares last message from late YouTuber, streaming community left in tears

The father of the late Minecraft YouTuber Alexander "Technoblade" recently took to the latter's official Reddit page to share a poignant final message from the YouTuber. For those unaware, Alexander tragically passed away in June last year after succumbing to sarcoma, a rare type of cancer in the tissues of bones or muscles.

Several months after appearing in a video on Technoblade's channel to relay the unfortunate message to his fans, Scott, Alexander's father, shared a special message for the Minecraft community. He revealed that the then-23-year-old left a picture of Wilbur Soot and Phillip Watson, fellow Minecrafters, his 10 million subscriber YouTube plaque, and a link to the song Enterlude and Exitlude by American rock band The Killers.

Minecraft community reacts as Technoblade's father reveals the YouTuber's final message

Technoblade's father, Scott, took to the former's YouTube channel to post the latest video with the Alexander's voice on it. So far, it has garnered over 90 million views, making it the channel's most-watched video yet.

Interestingly, Scott revealed that the video wasn't everything that was left behind by the late YouTuber. In the official subreddit r/Technoblade, which is now dedicated to the remembrance of the YouTuber, Scott posted:

"Hey everyone, when Alex left me his instructions for making "so long nerds," he also included a few things like the photos with Wilbur and Phil, and the 10 million plaque."

In conclusion, he provided the link to the previously mentioned song and stated:

"There was also a link to a song. I didn't know what to do with the link to the song so I just left that out. (Like, I couldn't include the music in the video, you know, because of copyright issues.) Anyway, here is the link. Maybe we can think of it as the outro music for 'so long nerds.' If you click the link you gonna cry, just sayin'. I did."

For interested readers, the song has been embedded below:

Reacting to this post, one user responded by typing in the lyrics for everyone to read:

Numerous fans and supporters poured in with heartfelt comments:

Interestingly, the song Enterlude and Exitlude was previously associated with another streamer. Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" used this track in his outro at one point in time. Pointing out this fact, one user wrote:

Various Twitter users also shared their thoughts on the YouTuber's final message, with some wholesome reactions listed below:

Wilbur Soot, who was mentioned in the post, wrote:

Wilbur Soot @WilburSoot @technodadreddit @clemeverettLVJY Techno never told me about this but I always used to go on about the killers to him and telling him to listen to it. This hit me really hard @technodadreddit @clemeverettLVJY Techno never told me about this but I always used to go on about the killers to him and telling him to listen to it. This hit me really hard ❤️

Here are some other relevant reactions:

Cake/noah @N0ahcore @technodadreddit Listening to this song has made the reality of technoblade being dead hit me, this last while i dont think ive genuinely believed it. Its hard to believe someone that you watched for so long passed away. I really miss him, his content and community made 2019 the best year ive had @technodadreddit Listening to this song has made the reality of technoblade being dead hit me, this last while i dont think ive genuinely believed it. Its hard to believe someone that you watched for so long passed away. I really miss him, his content and community made 2019 the best year ive had

Technoblade's father posts the last text exchanges

If sharing the YouTuber's last wishes was not emotional enough, Scott even shared the final text messages between himself and his late son. Here's what they talked about:

His father also added:

Since the YouTuber's tragic demise, Scott has organized a fundraising livestream with Technoblade's friend and fellow Minecrafter Dream. To read more about this story, click here.

