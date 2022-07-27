When did Minecraft streamer Technoblade get cancer?

Alex “Technoblade” was a Minecraft streamer widely known as one of the game’s greatest prodigies. Famous for his collaborations with other YouTubers, he could be seen engaging in playful shenanigans across some of the most popular servers on the internet, including the Dream SMP and Hypixel.

As many players and fans might be aware, the 23-year-old Minecraft content creator passed away recently due to cancer. His father conveyed the news of his passing in the form of a video titled so long nerds, which featured a message from Technoblade himself, written mere hours before his death.

Technoblade and cancer: Story behind tragic demise of Minecraft’s PvP prodigy

Technoblade’s YouTube career started in 2013 when he used to upload content as part of the hugely popular Minecraft server, Hypixel. As he and his channel grew in popularity, he joined the Minecraft Dream SMP and started producing content for the server’s storyline and lore.

During his time on the streamer server, the online star, who was also on Twitch, collaborated with several YouTubers and Twitch streamers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Tubbo, Ranboo, TommyInnit, and more.

Cancer diagnosis

On August 27, 2021, a video titIed where I’ve been was uploaded to Techno’s channel, where he revealed that he had been diagnosed with sarcoma (cancer relating to bones and soft tissues) after detecting swelling and feeling pain in his right arm.

He was diagnosed in early August, which served as the reason for his break from streaming and content creation.

After their diagnosis, Techno received overwhelming support from friends and fellow content creators, including Dream, DanTDM, CaptainSparklez, and many other members of the Dream SMP server.

Aside from this, many Roblox content creators supported Techno, including KreekCraft, HelloItsVG, and Ryguyrocky. As a community support initiative, the hashtag “#TechnoSupport” trended on Twitter for the next few days.

Surgery

The next update about Techno’s health came on December 23, 2021. The streamer uploaded a video titled I Almost Became An Amputee, where he recounted the experience of surgery concerning his cancer.

Initially, the broadcaster would have to undergo surgery to remove his tumor.

However, it was revealed that that surgery would require his right arm to be amputated. This prompted Techno and his family to go another route: a surgery known as the “limb salvage procedure.”

The surgery consisted of removing some muscles from his left leg and transferring them into his shoulder, along with his right clavicle being removed. While he was in a lot of pain after the surgery, he seemed to be doing a touch better.

Death

On June 30, 2022, a video titled so long nerds was uploaded to Technoblade’s YouTube channel where his father could be seen sitting on a chair with the family dog as the video faded in. He narrated a short message that Techno had left for his fans and viewers in light of his passing.

Techno thanked his fans and viewers for the last few years and talked about himself. His father later revealed that the message that he had read out was scripted by his son around eight hours before his death.

AmyTheMudkip @AmyTheMudkip

Thank you so much for using that silly fan art I made of you ages ago on Youtube till this day. You gave me a shout-out when I never asked for it and made a huge impact on my art career and I am so thankful.



Will do a charity fundraiser soon 🎗️ Rest in peace @Technothepig Thank you so much for using that silly fan art I made of you ages ago on Youtube till this day. You gave me a shout-out when I never asked for it and made a huge impact on my art career and I am so thankful.Will do a charity fundraiser soon 🎗️ Rest in peace @TechnothepigThank you so much for using that silly fan art I made of you ages ago on Youtube till this day. You gave me a shout-out when I never asked for it and made a huge impact on my art career and I am so thankful.Will do a charity fundraiser soon 🎗️🐷 https://t.co/dCrVgMX4VU

A message from the internet personality’s mother was included at the very end of the video, which talked about the streamer’s personality and sportsmanship, aside from how he was strategic and humble. Finally, the message thanked Techno’s fanbase and emphasized how much the Minecraft and Technoblade communities meant to him.

