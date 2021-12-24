"Unbelievably painful": Minecraft streamer Technoblade shares how medical procedure saved him from arm amputation

In a recent video, Technoblade revealed he had undergone a medical procedure that saved him from having his right arm amputated.

The popular Minecraft streamer was diagnosed with cancer back in August 2021. He has been undergoing chemotherapy for the same for several months now.

Although Technoblade made light of the situation as usual, he did not shy away from explaining that the procedure was incredibly painful for him. He said,

"I gotta say, [the tumor] was not a big fan of this development, it was extremely trolled, which as it turns out, is unbelievably painful. So that's why I didn't make content in October."

Technoblade explains how he had to undergo an embolization to prevent his arm from getting amputated

During the course of the video explaining his medical journey with cancer, Technoblade explained how he had to go through several changes in treatment plans to remove the cancerous tumor from his right arm.

The streamer explained that his surgeon was initially not very open about the situation, but he could "get the vibe" that things were not looking good. However, his doctors came up with the idea that cutting off the blood supply from the cancerous cells could prevent them from growing any further.

Technoblade @Technothepig uploaded another goofy video filled with silly jokes for kids youtube.com/watch?v=wG1Q1o… uploaded another goofy video filled with silly jokes for kids youtube.com/watch?v=wG1Q1o…

While the surgery worked out well, Technoblade explained how it was extremely painful for him, due to which he could not make content in October.

However, soon after, he was told that the embolization process had caused his tumor to swell dangerously, which may require his arm to be amputated after all.

"Three days later I have an appointment with my radiation therapist who tells me 'Ah yes, I actually just had a meeting with your surgeon. We were going over the results of your post-embolization scan and we determined that the cells dying off have caused the tumor to swell dangerously and we need to cancel all treatment and amputate your right arm next week and it might be too late,' and I'm like HEEH?"

While Technoblade was mentally preparing himself for a life with one arm, he was informed that he could prevent his arm from being amputated by means of immunotherapy. Naturally, the streamer went for that option, and after an extremely painful week, he stated that he was almost cancer-free and still had both his arms and "70% of his quads," since the doctors took muscles from his left leg to reconstruct his shoulder after the surgery.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the comments section of the video, fans expressed their admiration for Technoblade's positivity and applauded his ability to look at the bright side of things.

Edited by Sabine Algur