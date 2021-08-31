What happened to Technoblade? Everything about Minecraft streamer's long hiatus

After two long months, Minecraft streamer Technoblade finally returned from hiatus with a new video on his YouTube channel. This video contained heartbreaking news for all his fans.

On August 27, Technoblade officially announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. It was devastating news for the entire Technoblade fanbase as well as the Minecraft community. Upon hearing the announcement, many fans and streamers took to Twitter to wish for a speedy recovery.

Technoblade is among the major Minecraft content creators online. After gaining over 10 million subscribers, his sudden absence from YouTube and Twitter worried his fans.

Why is Minecraft streamer Technoblade on a long hiatus?

In Technoblade's latest video, titled where I've been, he explains the heartbreaking reason behind why he hasn't been uploading any videos. Towards the end of July, Technoblade experienced pain in his right hand. He thought it was simply a consequence of his long gaming sessions and decided to take a break.

Sadly, that didn't solve the problem, and he soon experienced swelling on his right shoulder, following which he decided to visit a doctor. In his video, Technoblade said, “They performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is because I have cancer."

i was scrolling through my old facebook account and saw this 💜💜 thinking of his audience who are really young and how they handled the news... #technosupport pic.twitter.com/HfLzcJSEUB — ## yua🎗️ (@corpsepurrs) August 30, 2021

Even when faced with such a dangerous disease, Technoblade was in high spirits and asked his fans not to worry as he has already started cancer treatment. He will be returning to chemotherapy in the coming week. Due to his treatment, Technoblade may not upload videos for a long time.

TECHNO, my favourite internet pig. Wish you the speediest recovery.



f cancer @Technothepig — ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 (@dantdm) August 27, 2021

After hearing the announcement, many fans wished for his well-being. Along with fans, many popular Minecraft streamers like Dream, Sapnap, DanTDM and Skeppy showed support for Technoblade.

$21,409 to cancer research :) ❤️ love to anyone who has cancer or knows someone that does. we are in this together. — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 28, 2021

Dream turned the MCC 16 into a charity event by donating $1 for every coin his team earned. After MCC 16 ended, Dream donated a total of $21,409 to cancer research.

