Minecraft streamer Dream donates $21,409 to cancer research after winning MCC 16

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 was an overwhelming success, and Dream's team took the crown. Like the previous MCC, the last minigame played was Dodgebolt, where both teams get to shoot two arrows at the other team at every turn. Dream played with BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay, and F1nn5ter in the Team Pink Parrots.

They outperformed many other teams and made it to the Dodgebolt arena. It was an intense game between team Purple Pandas and Pink Parrots. The Pink Parrots took the first round, but they struggled and lost in the next. But after the second round, Pink Parrots did not drop a single round and won the tournament.

In the last round, It was a 1v3 in favor of the Pink Parrots. Dream jumped out of the arena into the lava and died. He then said that it was too hard for the other team in the chat window, so he had to make it easier.

Dream donates $21,409 to cancer research after winning the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16.

$21,409 to cancer research :) ❤️ love to anyone who has cancer or knows someone that does. we are in this together. — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 28, 2021

Technoblade is a good friend of Dream, who creates Minecraft content on both YouTube and Twitch. He revealed in his latest video that he had unfortunately been diagnosed with cancer.

After hearing this sad news, Dream tweeted before the tournament where he said he would be donating one dollar for every coin his team earns at the MCC 16 tournament.

The Pink Parrots were able to collect a total of 21409 coins by the end of the championship. Therefore, Dream has donated $21,409 to cancer and announced it on Twitter.

Twitter's reaction

You’re such a good guy. We don’t deserve the kindness you give out. pic.twitter.com/gOXt1lHLh2 — Ellie🎗️ 𓆏 (@EllieKrote) August 28, 2021

Many other people who have suffered the wrath of cancer or knew someone struggling with the disease were pleased to learn about Dream's deed. With this gesture, Dream has won the hearts of many.

thanks dream :) this means a lot. 3 family members of mine have gotten cancer in my lifetime. and this just means so much to me, and I'm sure a lot of other people — Magnum (@MagnumsrtYT) August 28, 2021

Coins earned by everyone in the Minecraft Championship 16

Everyone in team Pink Parrots performed exceptionally well in the Minecraft tournament and earned a total of 21409 coins. Here's a list of the coins earned by everyone from the most to least:

1st: Punz (3332)

2nd: Quig (3326)

3rd: fruitberries (3307)

4th: Dream (3031)

5th: Seapeekay (2887)

6th: Smallishbeans (2785)

7th: Fundy (2699)

8th: Sapnap (2697)

9th: Antfrost (2677)

10th: Krtzyy (2613)

11th: Grian (2461)

12th: PeteZahHutt (2382)

13th: GeorgeNotFound (2371)

14th: Smajor (2348)

15th: TapL (2340)

16th: BadBoyHalo (2312)

17th: sylvee (2294)

18th: Tubbo (2263)

19th: CaptainSparklez (2223)

20th: Jack Manifold (2191)

21st: Hbomb94 (2165)

22nd: TBNRFrags (2126)

23rd: F1NN5TER (2118)

24th: Ranboo (2085)

25th: Ponk (2079)

26th: Ph1LzA (2020)

27th: 5up (2016)

28th: Wilbur Soot (2002)

29th: Shubble (1950)

30th: Spifey (1882)

31st: Captain Puffy (1840)

32nd: TommyInnit (1830)

33rd: TheOrionSound (1818)

34th: PearlescentMoon (1713)

35th: Nihachu (1700)

36th: Magistrex (1408)

37th: KryticZeuZ (930)

38th: Drgluon (706)

39th: James Turner (667)

40th: Vixella (596)

