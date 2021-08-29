List of all games to be played at Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship 16 is just a few hours away. The time has arrived for some of Minecraft's best players to compete against each other in a series of different games.

The Minecraft Championship is a monthly Minecraft tournament hosted by Noxcrew. The tournament features some of the most famous names in the Minecraft community, including Dream, Sapnap, DanTDM, and many more.

In MCC, 40 players are divided into ten teams which compete against each other in custom coded mini-maps created by Noxcrew. Fans might be wondering which games their favourite streamers are going to play. Well, here's the list:

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: List of games to be played today

Ace Race

Ace Race is a parkour-based racing game where players have to complete three laps around the map in 12 minutes. The first player to finish the map wins and is rewarded with 400 coins.

The entire map is filled with traps, shortcuts, speed boosts and water. Participants receive a trident enchanted with Riptide II and an elytra to travel quickly through the water sections.

Battle Box

Battle Box is a PvP based game with nine rounds. Participating players have to place their team's wool block at the map's center. They can use various weapons like crossbows and swords to prevent opponents from placing their wool. Teams only get one minute and one life to place the block.

Build Mart

Build Mart is a game for Minecraft builders where each team is allocated an empty plot. In this game, players have to replicate already built structures to gain maximum points. The first team to finish building all structures will get 160 coins.

Grid Runners

Grid Runners is a brand new game coming to MCC 16. The game will feature multiple challenge rooms containing unique tasks for participants. Players will only be able to go to the next challenge room after completing all assigned tasks. Fans are excited to see streamers play this new map from Noxcrew.

Hole In The Wall

Hole In The Wall is one of the most famous games played at Minecraft Championships. Participants are spawned on a square platform and try their best not to fall due to the incoming walls.

These walls have spaces for players to pass through, but they will require high movement skills to stay on the platform. As time passes, the platform will get shorter, forcing many players to fall off.

Parkour Tag

Parkour Tag is a PvP game of 9 rounds where two teams participate at a time. In each team, a player declares themselves as a hunter while others are runners. The first hunter to catch all runners from the opponent team is the winner.

Sands of Time

Sands of Time is a PvE game where players explore a dungeon temple to find all the coins scattered inside. However, they will have to defeat hostile mobs and use their parkour skills to overcome challenges.

If a player dies, they will lose all of their belongings and get trapped. Other teammates will have to sacrifice resources to save the trapped member.

Survival Games

Just as it sounds, Survival Games is all about surviving against opponents. Players spawn on a map filled with hidden chests containing powerful loot and are given infinite levels. They get points for killing others, staying alive, and surviving till the end.

Sky Battle

In Sky Battle, participants have one simple goal: Survive until the end. Sky Block is like a combination of Survival Games and Minecraft Bedwars. Players spawn on levitating islands surrounded by a world border that gets smaller as time passes. Participants get infinite concrete and have to gather resources to defeat their opponents.

TGTTOSAWAF

One of the earliest games in the history of the Minecraft Championship is "To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan." In TGTTOSAWAF, players will have to reach the finish line by any means, including Riptide tridents, speed bridging, parkouring, etc. They will have to reach the end before their opponents.

