Watch: JakenBakeLIVE has a wholesome interaction after he gets recognized by a Twitch streamer during an IRL stream

Famous IRL Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" hosted a stream earlier today and had a wholesome and unexpected interaction with another Twitch content creator.

JakenBakeLIVE has been streaming content from Miami, Florida, and he was seen visiting the ongoing Formula 1 racing weekend.

While he was grabbing a coffee at Starbucks, JakenBakeLIVE was recognized by fellow Twitch streamer Jason "TheStockGuy," and the latter requested a selfie with him.

JakenBakeLIVE meets Twitch streamer TheStockGuy while hosting an IRL stream

Jake has been having the time of his life this weekend. He was allowed to drive a super-fast McLaren 720S on the newly inaugurated Miami Grand Prix circuit yesterday. He plans on hosting daily livestreams in Miami for a couple more days.

Earlier today, when he stopped at a nearby Starbucks to grab some refreshments, a seemingly well-known figure patted his shoulder. The figure was none other than Twitch streamer TheStockGuy, who asked him:

"Are you JakenBake?"

Jake and the barista at Starbucks both responded to TheStockGuy. After confirming that he was talking to Jake, TheStockGuy got excited and requested a selfie:

"Holy s**t, dude! Can I have a picture with you?"

Jake was surprised and slightly suspicious of the situation. He responded by saying:

"What the hell? Is this scripted?"

(Timestamp: 02:58:28)

Both the content creators posed for a picture. Jake asked:

"What's your name? Jason? Nice to meet you, dude."

The barista was stunned to see what was going on and added to the streamers' interaction by saying:

"That is like the most beautiful experience."

For some context, JakenBake and TheStockGuy planned on hosting an IRL stream together, and the latter played a small prank by surprising the former at Starbucks and requesting to take a picture with him.

A few minutes after this interaction, they got together and continued to stream for five more hours.

Fans react to the streamer's antics

A reaction thread on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail had fans puzzled about the situation, and many were unable to recognize the famous stock trading streamer.

Some fans clarified that this interaction was not scripted and was more of an improvisational performance by TheStockGuy.

Fans also discussed TheStockGuy's recent content.

Other Redditors did not expect the two streamers to collaborate.

JakenBake is one of the biggest IRL streamers on Twitch. He resumed hosting IRL content earlier this year, after a two-year hiatus.

