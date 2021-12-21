"The looks and judgment I got": TheStockGuy attempts to deny anti-vaxxer accusations, has a hilarious slip-of-tongue moment

Twitch streamer TheStockGuy was involved in a hilarious slip of the tongue after being forced to deny “anti-vaxxer” accusations.

The Twitch streamer had initially revealed that he had refused to get his baby daughter one of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. TheStockGuy wanted his daughter to get the second dose after a couple of months.

During a subsequent stream, TheStockGuy attempted to prove that he wasn’t an “anti-vaxxer” and was simply ensuring the well-being of his daughter. However, the Twitch creator ended up referring to the vaccine as “poison”, before quickly realizing his mistake.

Twitch streamer TheStockGuy calls COVID-19 vaccination “poison” during livestream

“She is literally just breathing oxygen for the first time. I was like, is it the only time that she needs (the vaccination). She was like, no, she needs it in two months. I am like, does she need several doses? She was like no. So I was like, what’s the point of doing it now? I don’t think my newborn will be going to parking lots. I think she will be okay. Excuse me, the nurse was like you need to sign that 'you are refusing to vaccinate your daughter.'”

As a result, Twitch viewers claimed that TheStockGuy was an anti-vaxxer. The streamer later tried to defend his case. However, he ended up making a hilarious slip of the tongue, which effectively revealed his stance on the issue:

“I only told the doctor I didn’t want one vaccine for her. That was it. The looks and the judgment I got for that, I will never forget. Listen, I am not telling you how to live your life, guys. I am not telling you how to be a parent. Let me tell you something, okay. I have the right to decide what goes inside my child’s body. What poison, no, not poison. F**k.”

Needless to say, the streamer immediately realized his mistake and backtracked on the comment. TheStockGuy’s Twitch chat responded by mocking the streamer, as fans were left amused by his sudden reveal.

The Twitch streamer regularly hosts streams giving people advice on stocks and other investments. TheStockGuy currently has 271k followers on Twitch, along with over 1.5k subscribers.

