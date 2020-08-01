5 Twitch streamers who were trolled by viewers on LiveStream

Of late, we have talked about quite a few streamers who have done things that they would end up regretting. Very recently, we saw five streamers getting into life-threatening situations in front of their viewers. Further, we also spoke about streamers who have been caught using questionable slangs, and some who were even banned live on stream.

Regardless, if only to change the nature of the discourse, in this article we will talk about five Twitch streamers who have been trolled by their viewers live on stream.

Destiny

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known by his online alias 'Destiny', is a notable American Twitch Streamer and YouTuber. He streams a variety of games including League of Legends, PUBG and Minecraft.

Credit: controlzed.com

He has often been caught in hilarious situations, and usually reacts sportingly. Here, a young player attempted to convince him that by pressing the keys ‘Alt+F4’, he can hack the game and gain an advantage. However, within a minute the streamer convinced the kid to press ‘Alt+F3’ instead, only to find that his game got closed.

APLfisher

Scott Fisher aka APLfisher is primarily a Counter Strike streamer, but regularly streams other games as well. He has amassed around 88k followers on Twitch, and a further 86.2k subscribers on his YouTube account. During the said incident that you can view below , he ends up exclaiming in agony.

Credit: Twitter / APLFisher

A viewer asks him to hit the letter ‘q’ in the console window, and he unsuspectingly ends up doing that. Only, hitting that command ends up closing his game. He looks stunned for half a second, before exclaiming in anger.

You can watch both the aforementioned incidents in the video posted below.

Thestockguy

The stockguy, as the name suggest is a stock market based channel wherein the streamer gives tips and advice to users who ask for it. During one of his streaming session, a user asks him what he thinks of the term “DNYC”.

Credit: Twitch / stockguy

The streamer has no idea what it means, and proceeds to ask the viewer a couple of times. The answer makes him guffaw, and cannot really be posted here. You can watch the incident in the video posted at the end of the article.

Hasan Piker

Hasan Piker is a YouTuber with around 162k subscribers on his account. His streams are primarily gaming-based, whilst he also posts political or other general videos. Regardless, during this incident, a fan sent him what he said was the trailer for GTA VI.

Credit: starsgab.com

As it turns out, the video baits him for around thirty seconds with clips taken from previous releases of the GTA franchise. Then, the screen turns to a video of a Rick Astley song, seeing whom the streamer loses it. You can watch this incident in the video posted at the end of the article..

xQc

xQc is a famous Canadian Twitch Streamer and former Overwatch players who has often been trolled by fans. His Twitch channel has a whopping 3.3 million followers. In this incident, a fan sent him a video of a man working out in a gym.

Credit: xQc / Twitch

As you can see in the video below, he goes around the gym dodging a bunch of obstacles. Towards the end, xQc mutters that he can do all of the things in the clip, but then the screen changes and another guy in a green bunny costume proclaims “I am Gay!”.

You can watch the above incident and quite a few of the above mentioned ones in the video below.