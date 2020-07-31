Top 5 life-threatening moments captured on live stream

A few days ago, we talked about how huge the video game industry has become. It was when American comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan termed video games a “waste of time.” These comments were not met with gratitude by most gamers.

Regardless, there has been an increase in the popularity of live streams, with Twitch registering a total of 2.3 billion viewing hours in the final quarter of 2019 alone. With such a high number of streamers spending hours live streaming every day, there is always the chance of some unfortunate event happening in front of viewers.

In this article, we look at five life-threatening moments captured on a live stream

Note: Some of the content below can be graphic, so it is advised to watch them at your discretion

LotharHS

Lothar is a prominent Twitch personality who streams games like Valorant and Fortnite, and has 256k followers on the platform. During one live stream, Lothar collapses onto the floor, having suffered a seizure.

Fortunately, his mother rushed to his aid, and now he is back hale and healthy, and streams regularly. You can watch the incident below.

theRHYS

theRHYS is hardly a famous streamer, with 451 current followers on his Twitch account. However, in this regrettable incident, he can be seen celebrating a win playing Runescape, but the glee soon turns into panic.

He exclaims that he is suffering a heart attack, sits there muted, comments that his knees and arms are shaking, and then passes out. It makes for a concerning watch:

Paulo1325

This incident cost Paulo1325 his Twitch account. He was attempting to do the longest live stream, and was in his 52nd hour, which itself was an achievement. Regardless, the platform banned him because he ended up puking continuously for an hour.

Before that, his mother even came in to ask if he needed an ambulance, as the streamer had been looking dizzy for quite a few hours. You can watch the incident in the video posted at the end of this article.

AlfieRules

In yet another incident that is difficult to watch, former Twitch streamer and current YouTuber Alfie Rules can be seen convulsing for a few minutes. However, it gets worse, as he ends up vomiting for a few minutes, following which he passes out.

The incident can be viewed in the video posted at the end of the article.

Ice Poseidon

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino is an American internet personality and streamer. He has around 750k subscribers on YouTube, although it has been five months since he last posted a video.

Regardless, in the incident we are talking about, he can be seen trying to insert a metal screwdriver in the back of his computer’s CPU. He gets an electric shock, but tries again. His friend also encourages him to do so, and he gives it another attempt, muttering something about the electricity that shot out of the back of his CPU.

The incident left him unfazed, but was still scary.

The below video has all the incidents mentioned in this article.