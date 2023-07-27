A South Korean IRL streamer got recently attacked while streaming on Kick and YouTube on the streets of Thailand. The altercation occurred about his filming in public. After a local punched him on the nose, one of his fellow streamers had to break up the altercation. The locals involved in the incident and the streamer were all picked up by the police and taken to the station a few minutes after the fight.

The IRL streamer kept his camera rolling throughout his confrontation, even cutting off the video after being told to do so by the authorities. However, snippets of the conversation with police later in the stream indicate that the Thai police were going to fine him for filming in public. Here is the moment the streamer got punched by the locals.

Note: The video contains acts of physical violence and blood.

"Cops are extorting the streamers": Redditors react as South Korean IRL streamer gets fined by Thai police after getting punched by locals

IRL streaming has grown considerably in popularity over the last few years, with people using platforms such as Twitch and YouTube to vlog as they travel over the world interacting with foreigners and their chat alike. Unfortunately, clips of streamers getting into trouble have become far too common in recent times.

The South Korean streamer, in this case, was walking on a street in Thailand at night when an altercation with the locals who took offense to his filming in public escalated to him getting punched in the face. The attack, while not too gruesome, did cause him to bleed around the nose.

However, viewers and Redditors of r/LivestreamFail, where the clip has received significant traction, were divided on how the police treated the content creator. Many shared a clip from his conversation with the police, which was caught on camera after he shut off the picture feed.

In the clip, it is clear that the police would fine him a certain amount, and Redditors took umbrage with that. Some of the comments even went as far as to describe the situation as "extortion." Here are some of the general reactions from r/LivestreamFail criticizing the police:

IRL streamers getting arrested is not too uncommon. Recently, a Twitch streamer named JOEYKAOTYK was detained by the Japanese police for over a month after he filmed himself trespassing.

Speaking of troubles in Thailand, Kick IRL streamers Ice Poseidon and his group were recently arrested for filming themselves giving a lap dance in a luxury hotel in Bangkok. The controversy gained widespread attention, and the group is stuck in the country even after publicly apologizing, as they must go through a legal process.