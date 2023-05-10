5 most-watched IRL streamers on Kick

"In real life" or IRL streamers are highly sought after on various streaming platforms, as they are individuals who showcase their daily routines and activities live to their audience. Essentially, they share their experiences by broadcasting their activities as they happen, whether it's outside or within their own homes.

Joeykaotyk, Jinnytty, Robcdee, JakenbakeLIVE, and Andy Milonakis are among the IRL streamers who have propelled this genre to greater heights on Twitch. However, this article will emphasize five IRL streamers excelling on Kick, the recently launched streaming platform.

Five IRL Streamers to Watch on Kick

1) IcePoseidon

The initial contender on this list is none other than Paul "IcePoseidon" Denino, a former Twitch streamer who was one of the early adopters of IRL streaming. Although his conduct resulted in a permanent ban on Twitch, he is still active on Kick and thriving.

As of writing (May 2023), IcePoseidon is conducting a Subathon in New Delhi, India, and maintains an average of over 5K viewers while amassing more than 25K followers. He has also been simultaneously streaming on YouTube, with a subscriber count of over 712K.

2) Adin Ross

The second individual on this list is Adin Ross. Despite not being primarily focused on IRL streaming, he occasionally streams his activities in real life. In May 2023, for instance, he streamed from Tokyo, Japan, and in April, he streamed an IRL session where he gambled alongside UFC president Dana White.

Adin is currently the most significant presence on Kick in terms of numbers, even though he has a permanent ban on Twitch. He has gathered over 294K followers, the highest number of followers on the platform.

3) Sam Pepper

Sam Pepper is another individual who made it onto the list. He is a well-known figure in the YouTube community, infamous for his controversial pranks. Some of his most notorious stunts involved groping women and staging a fake killing prank on his best friend.

Despite his past controversies, Sam Pepper has now transitioned to IRL streaming. The former long-time YouTuber is currently streaming from India alongside Ice Poseidon, providing two distinct live perspectives of the same journey.

While he only has a modest follower count of 9.8K, his stream has attracted thousands of concurrent viewers.

4) Suspendas

The fourth individual on this list is Avrom "Suspendas" Merlin. He is an associate of the controversial Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon and fellow IRL streamer Hyubsama. Merlin has been involved in several controversies over the last few months.

Suspendas' streams have been attracting a lot of criticism lately. For instance, during his IRL stream in the Philippines in April 2023, he pretended to have a sexual relationship with a local woman in front of his child. Another time, he played loud music on a Japanese train to irritate the passengers.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Suspendas has managed to gather over 18K followers on Kick. He is currently live streaming from Phuket, Thailand.

5) imjoel3004

The final individual on this list is Joel "imjoel3004," a South Korean IRL streamer. Although he has the fewest number of followers on this list, with only 6.5K, he has managed to maintain a healthy live viewership of over a thousand.

Like Ice Poseidon and Sam Pepper, imjoel3004 is currently exploring New Delhi, India. However, they are not associated with each other or streaming together. He also simultaneously streams on YouTube, with a modest 6.8K subscribers.

