Top 5 YouTubers who ruined their career with a single video 

People make mistakes, and YouTubers should not be kept on the pedestal of being the symbol of perfection either. Nonetheless, some blunders made cannot be fixed or forgiven. In the era of cancel culture, YouTubers who are also considered to be "influencers" will be held accountable for their actions.

Although YouTubers like Tana Mongeau, Jeffree Star and the Paul brothers are canceled repeatedly, they make it back to the internet, while some YouTubers are never forgiven. They are then forced to leave the internet.

5 YouTubers who ruined their careers with just one post

Here are 5 YouTubers whose fame was quickly taken away:

Sam Pepper

Sam Pepper was a famous British YouTuber known for his pranks and interview videos. One day he uploaded a video which put an end to his whole YouTube career. The YouTuber filmed a prank video titled - "The Killing of My Best Friend." It involved him pretending to kidnap his best friend Sam on the outskirts of LA. Sam then saw his best friend Koby being "shot and killed" right in front of him. The image was obviously distraught.

Image via YouTube

Many people on YouTube were shocked and disgusted. Sam eventually deleted all his videos from his channel. Sam also had a string of controversies attached to his name. In 2014, he had a video of him unsuspectingly pinching the bottom of a woman. This led to fans lashing out at him for posting videos promoting sexual assault. Further, many sexual assault complaints began piling up against Pepper, forcing him to leave the internet.

Brashurverse

Brandon ‘Bashurverse’ Asher was popular for uploading his Minecraft streams on YouTube. He was popular for his survival-roleplay series called "The Legend of the Hobo." The YouTuber disappeared from the internet after explaining his interactions with a minor. Asher had over a million subscribers.

Image via YouTube

In his confession video, which was the last video he posted on his channel, Asher spoke about how he never knew his father and was taken care of by his mother alone, who was “not a good person.” During his teenage years he claimed to have been bullied by other students. During that course, he met a girl who happened to be Asher’s best friend’s younger sister.

The two developed feelings for each other but her parents did not approve of their relationship as Asher was 18 years old at the time and she was only 15. Her parents even hired a private investigator. Asher was arrested for unlawful transactions with a minor. He was then released on bail.

In April 2015, it was also rumored that he had allegedly raped a 10-year old girl while he was 23. This irritated the YouTuber, as he claimed the rumors to be untrue. The video was taken down within 30 minutes of posting. The YouTuber was also under constant attack by fellow YouTuber Keemstar.

Bashurverse created another channel called Toasty, which has over a million subscribers, but he has not uploaded on the channel since February 2020. He has so far uploaded only two videos on the channel. In his last video, he said that he was moving to Australia to “start a new life.”

Anthony Fantano

Anthony Fantano's channel, “The Needle Dop,” rose to popularity owing to the numerous reviews he did on music videos. He also had an alternate channel called "That’s The Plan." In this channel he used 4chan friendly slang and targeted feminists, social justice warriors and black musicians. Most of the African American singers were treated as punchlines and he had also been cracking Trump jokes on the channel.

This resulted in numerous venues dropping him for several shows he planned for the 10th anniversary of The Needle Drop. He lost over 400K subscribers on the channel, which resulted in him deleting his That's The Plan channel on the whole.

Arab Andy

This ex-YouTuber ruined his career and his entire life for that matter by playing a text-to-speech donation that warned of a device ready to blow. He walked into the University of Washington and someone watching the stream donated money for the voice to play. Everyone evacuated the building and activated the fire alarm.

Image via YouTube

He then left the building and walked around as firetrucks and police surrounded the campus. He has since been arrested.

Kyle O'Sullivan

With over half a million Instagram followers and a viral rap song about being vegan, Kyle O’Sullivan once had a promising career as an internet celebrity. It soon came to an end when his dysfunctional relationship came to news.

Image via Instagram

Kyle was sentenced to 12 months for leaving threatening voice messages to his ex-girlfriend and standing outside her house with a hammer. In one of the numerous incidents detailed in court, his 7-year old daughter was present and begging him to go away as he screamed at them all.

Shortly after his release, Kyle began calling his girlfriend up to 50 times a day, eventually going so far as to follow her around a store. In one message, he threatened to end his life and blame it on her. This time, he was given 16 months in prison, effectively destroying his career.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod