"I wanted to be him": Logan Paul reveals admiration for Anderson Silva as rumors of fight intensify online

Logan Paul has become a trailblazer when it comes to social media influencers entering mainstream boxing. The YouTuber had mentioned that it was his dream to become a boxer like UFC champion Anderson Silva, but he did not expect the legend to want to fight him.

The Ohio native is still winding down after his fight against Floyd Mayweather, which took place on June 6th. However, another bout that could boost his career in boxing seems to be happening soon.

On July 19th, Dillon Danis, a leading MMA fighter, leaked a direct message from jiu-jitsu pro Victor Doria, claiming a massive event going down in Dubai on September 19th.

Doria claimed that the main event would be a match between Logan Paul and Anderson Silva. However, neither of the two has commented on the rumors.

Will Logan Paul fight UFC legend Anderson Silva?

The Brazilian MMA artist recently said in an interview that he wanted to fight Logan Paul. In response, the 26-year-old content creator explained why it felt overwhelming:

"The first celebrity I ever met and got a picture with was Anderson Silva. He was so famous, and I was so excited. I'm watching this interview, and I'm like, how the f**k is it Anderson Silva's goal to fight me?"

The internet personality added:

"Growing up, I wanted to be Anderson Silva. I was like, oh my god, that guy is so badass. I want to fight like him and be famous like him, and now his goal is to fight me?"

Logan Paul received high praise from Mike Tyson after his match against 50-0 champ Floyd Mayweather. It was also rumored that he would have a re-match against Olajide "KSI" Olatunji during the KSI Show on July 17th, but it did not occur.

Logan Paul has grown past his YouTube prank videos. Concentrating on his boxing career and his successful Impaulsive podcast has garnered him high praise.

Perhaps fighting Silva will make Paul more prominent in mainstream boxing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer