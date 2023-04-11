Who is Suspendas? Tracing career of controversial Kick streamer

Avrom Merlin, better known as Suspendas in streaming circles, is a controversial IRL streamer who actively broadcasts his day-to-day life and travels on Kick. An associate of disgraced Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon and fellow IRL steamer Hyubsama, Merlin has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the last few months.

From getting called out for nudity on stream to being accused of assaulting women, the ex-pat streamer has ruffled a lot of feathers within the community. This article takes a brief look at his career and recent controversies.

Exploring controversial streamer Suspendas's career and life

Early life and streaming on Kick

Avrom is an American content creator from Philadelphia who currently lives in Japan. He is believed to have come from a well-to-do family who, according to his own admission during an interview on YouTuber Kesshin's video, were multi-millionaires when he was born and even had a house in Spain.

While his childhood was full of Lamborghinis and Ferraris, Suspendas did reveal that the "IRS took that away," insinuating that his family was not that affluent when he grew up. The Kick streamer also mentions that his parents had a rocky marriage.

In the interview, Suspendas recounted how he ended up in Asia after moving to the Philippines, before selling his clothing business and ultimately living in Japan for the last eight or nine years, where he has been IRL streaming his lifestyle. Twitch Tracker notes that he created his channel in 2020, which currently has over 4,000 followers on the platform.

However, since the advent of Kick, he has moved over to the new platform and has been multi-streaming on YouTube too.

Controversies

Trigger Warning: Mention of s*xual assault

Suspendas has recently been at the center of several controversies and has been called out on social media and YouTube multiple times. As an early adopter of Kick, he was one of the first IRL streamers on the platform and received a lot of criticism after he appeared to be nude on a live stream.

A viral moment from his IRL streams in Japan caused more outrage after popular YouTubers such as MoistCr1TiKal called the streamer out for his obnoxious behavior on a train where he was playing loud music to the annoyance of passengers.

The most egregious of his controversies perhaps pertained to sexual assault after a clip of him laying on top of two inebriated women went viral on Reddit. Some even called on the authorities to investigate the case. More recently, he has also been accused of having sex in the presence of a minor, causing a much-renewed backlash.

