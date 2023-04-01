Polish streamer who ran over a dog while streaming has moved to Kick following Twitch ban

Back in February, a relatively small Polish streamer by the name of Sideneuke made the news after running over a dog while driving on stream. With Twitch banning her indefinitely, it seems she has moved over to Kick as an alternative. The incident garnered widespread attention on social media, with many criticizing her for driving while distracted on the phone.

Sidenneuke now joins Adin Ross, Kick's poster boy, who also exclusively streams on the platform following his perma-ban from Twitch. It's unclear when exactly she made the move, but her channel on Kick was linked in a tweet on March 14.

On February 18, Sideneuke became embroiled in controversy after running over a dog while driving while she was streaming on Twitch. Clips of the incident caused massive outrage on Reddit and social media as Polish people pointed out that she had noticed dogs on the road but still chose to get distracted by her phone.

Sidney @ciotkaklotkaa GreenO @GreenO1337 Jak można powiedzieć "Jezus ile tu psów" a potem wyjąć telefon za kierownicą? Za takie zachowanie powinni ucinać ręcę Jak można powiedzieć "Jezus ile tu psów" a potem wyjąć telefon za kierownicą? Za takie zachowanie powinni ucinać ręcę https://t.co/uzRKPtdIiO Z pieskiem wszystko okej nic mu nie jest. Biega i nie ma złamania. Mam nauczkę żeby nie patrzeć następnym razem na telefon. Jestem w kontakcie z właścicielem twitter.com/GreenO1337/sta… Z pieskiem wszystko okej nic mu nie jest. Biega i nie ma złamania. Mam nauczkę żeby nie patrzeć następnym razem na telefon. Jestem w kontakcie z właścicielem twitter.com/GreenO1337/sta…

The tweet by Green0 reads (translated from Polish):

"How can you say, 'Jesus, how many dogs are there' and then take out your phone while driving? They should cut their hands off for this behavior"

Redditors on r/LivestreamFail, the popular streamer subreddit, also felt that Sideneuke needed to be penalized, and Twitch obliged by banning her. Readers should note that she has mentioned that the dog was fine and that she was in contact with the owner in reply to Green0's post saying (translated from Polish):

"Everything is fine with the dog. Running and no fracture. I've learned not to look at my phone next time. I am in contact with the owner."

Following her indefinite ban from Twitch due to the incident, Sideneuke has joined the growing trend of streamers moving to Kick, a platform with a reputation for minimal moderation. This move is not unusual as many streamers have been dissatisfied with Twitch's TOS and have been exploring other options. It is important to note that Sideneuke is still banned from Twitch despite her move to Kick.

Kick is being widely criticized following numerous transgressions going unchecked from big streamers such as Adin Ross. When smaller streamers do get in trouble, it's usually not for long, as evidenced by Trainwreckstv's Twitter thread with Heelmike who was banned for only a day after having oral s*x on stream.

Heelmike @Heelmike



CAWWWWW!!!🦅🦅



@KickStreaming 1 DAY BAN ON KICK AFTER AVG 15k VIEWS AND HONESTLY I GOT LOST IN THE SAUCE AND WAS OVER THE TOP. ILL BE BACK WITH THE ENERGY BUT NOT BEING DISRESPECTFUL. THIS IS WHY KICK IS THE GOAT BECAUSE THEY REACH OUT AND TELL CREATORS WHAT THEY DID WRONGCAWWWWW!!!🦅🦅 1 DAY BAN ON KICK AFTER AVG 15k VIEWS AND HONESTLY I GOT LOST IN THE SAUCE AND WAS OVER THE TOP. ILL BE BACK WITH THE ENERGY BUT NOT BEING DISRESPECTFUL. THIS IS WHY KICK IS THE GOAT BECAUSE THEY REACH OUT AND TELL CREATORS WHAT THEY DID WRONGCAWWWWW!!!🦅🦅@KickStreaming

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Heelmike @KickStreaming to be fair, I shouldn’t have had to even have that talk with you @Heelmike @KickStreaming to be fair, I shouldn’t have had to even have that talk with you 😂

Heelmike @Heelmike @Trainwreckstv @KickStreaming YA TRUE… I DONT THINK I NEEDED TO BE TOLD WHAT I DID WRONG 🤣 SORRY BIG MAN @Trainwreckstv @KickStreaming YA TRUE… I DONT THINK I NEEDED TO BE TOLD WHAT I DID WRONG 🤣 SORRY BIG MAN

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Heelmike @KickStreaming ay, if I was petty like twitch’s pg13 streamers who work with twitch staff, I’d halt your growth and prevent you from streaming until the “hype” dies down, but i ain’t going to play those games, just be smarter, hold a line, don’t cross it, and you’ll be a successful streamer @Heelmike @KickStreaming ay, if I was petty like twitch’s pg13 streamers who work with twitch staff, I’d halt your growth and prevent you from streaming until the “hype” dies down, but i ain’t going to play those games, just be smarter, hold a line, don’t cross it, and you’ll be a successful streamer 💯

Kick's lack of moderation has been a major concern for many in the streaming community. Prominent streamers like PointCrow and HasanAbi have confronted Trainwreckstv, who is one of Kick's biggest supporters and an advisor, over the platform's failure to enforce its own terms of service, especially after clear TOS violations by Adin Ross.

