Twitch suspends Polish streamer who ran over a dog with her car while responding to chat

A Polish content creator who goes by the name Sideneuke has been suspended from Twitch after running over a dog with a car while streaming. Clips being shared on Twitter and Reddit show evidence that the individual was responding to chat despite having noticed that the stretch of road ahead had a lot of canines.

A tweet from a Polish account called Boxdel has gained significant traction since the incident and laments how the creator saw the dogs but still proceeded to look at her phone at the crucial moment of crossing them. The unmistakable sound of a dog whimpering in pain can be heard as the streamer exited the car after hitting it.

TW: Audio of Animal in pain

Boxdel @boxdel_ Streamerka “Sidneuke” przejechala biednego psiaka na streamie DOSŁOWNIE po tym jak ZAUWAZYLA, ze wokol niej jest duzo psów i siegneła po telefon zeby obczaić sobie powiadomionko ktore przyszło. 🤡 Streamerka “Sidneuke” przejechala biednego psiaka na streamie DOSŁOWNIE po tym jak ZAUWAZYLA, ze wokol niej jest duzo psów i siegneła po telefon zeby obczaić sobie powiadomionko ktore przyszło. 🤡 https://t.co/EDOc76oEOe

In English, the caption reads:

"Streamer “Sidneuke” ran over a poor pooch on stream LITERALLY after she noticed there were a lot of dogs around her and reached for her phone to check the notification that came."

"She needs to lose her license": Clip of Polish streamer running over a dog while streaming on Twitch sparks outrage

As of now, Twitch has suspended Sideneuke's account, and trying to access it makes this disclaimer pop up:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

While the unfortunate incident was an accident, clips — such as the previous section — have been widely shared by people on social media, sparking quite an outrage. Many are of the opinion that this incident was caused due to the Twitch broadcaster's negligence while driving.

A Redditor who posted the clip on r/LivestreamFail translated what Sideneuke says when she notices the dogs up ahead:

"Jesus, how many dogs are here?"

The clip shows the Polish streamer looking down and interacting with her phone just as she ran over a canine. This has made most people think the accident was the result of negligent driving. This, according to many, was reason enough to take away the streamer's driving license. Here's a tweet echoing that very sentiment:

Sergiusz Górski @thenitrozyniak

Ogólnie za gapienie się w telefon w aucie powinni prawka zabierać, bo to nagminne i niebezpieczne. @boxdel_ Psa na jezdni nie powinno być, owszem… ale kurwa widzieć psa i wpaść na genialny pomysł nie patrzeć na drogę to ja pierdole.Ogólnie za gapienie się w telefon w aucie powinni prawka zabierać, bo to nagminne i niebezpieczne. @boxdel_ Psa na jezdni nie powinno być, owszem… ale kurwa widzieć psa i wpaść na genialny pomysł nie patrzeć na drogę to ja pierdole.Ogólnie za gapienie się w telefon w aucie powinni prawka zabierać, bo to nagminne i niebezpieczne.

A rough translation of it reads:

"There shouldn't be a dog on the road, yes ... but to see a dog and come up with a brilliant idea not to look at the road is f*cking... In general, for staring at the phone in the car, they should take away their license, because it is common and dangerous."

Many Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were of a similar opinion, with a few calling on Twitch to permanently ban the Polish creator for running over the dog.

Sideneuke is a relatively small Polish streamer on the purple platform who had just above 7K followers when she was suspended. According to Twitch Tracker, she was primarily a Just Chatting streamer but has played games such as League of Legends and Tomb Raider on stream.

