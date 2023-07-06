Why is Ice Poseidon facing up to 5 years in prison? Controversial Kick streamer arrested last week in Thailand

Controversial Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" might be facing up to five years in prison after he was arrested in Thailand when a Bangkok hotel kicked them out for indecent behavior. The streamer was live broadcasting the incident when the police arrived and arrested the whole group, including several other streamers of various nationalities.

Paul is known to be quite a controversial figure in the streaming world and, after a long hiatus, returned a couple of months ago after he started IRL streaming his travels in Asia on the relatively new streaming platform Kick. This article explores the events that led to his arrest and all the details about the case that have been released to the public.

"I did not know the severity of the actions": Ice Poseidon has apologized for the lap dance, which got him arrested by the Thai police

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon A public message from Paul Denino. A public message from Paul Denino. https://t.co/62aovAAtPt

Last week Ice Poseidon and some of his streamer friends, including Korean streamer Hyub "Hyubsama" and Indian content creator Deepak Lal were arrested after they were forcibly removed by a luxury hotel staff in Bangkok.

The streamer, along with Deepak, can be seen in an official apology video that was recorded in the presence of the authorities and uploaded to his official Twitter account. The two directly apologized to the hotel staff for their actions, with the streamer adding that he did not know his actions were this severe:

"I'm being held in Thailand for the actions that I've done a few nights ago at a hotel in Bangkok Thailand. I wanted to make this video to apologize to [The Manager of the aggrieved hotel] and the Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok for the actions I have done. I did not know the severity of the actions that I've caused."

Degen_News @TzGnis

#johnnysomali #Suspendas Ice Poseidon, Hyubsama, and Deepak was at a restaurant and was approached by police for being rude and provocative. Possible jailed or deportation? I will update as soon as more information comes in. Picture before police arrived. Ice Poseidon, Hyubsama, and Deepak was at a restaurant and was approached by police for being rude and provocative. Possible jailed or deportation? I will update as soon as more information comes in. Picture before police arrived.#johnnysomali #Suspendas https://t.co/jOJymyZbME

For those wondering what he had done, clips of Ice Poseidon giving lap dances while being clothed in lingerie appear to be the reason for the manager kicking the group out of the hotel and their subsequent arrest. In the apology, he also stated that he did not mean to insult the hotel:

"I was just trying to have fun, and I am sorry. We were drunk, we were in a room. I just didn't understand the severity of what I'd done- lap dancing on my girlfriend. And I am sorry for that. I did not want to cause any negative actions towards anyone. I didn't want to make the hotel look bad or anything, so I apologize. I hope for the speedy release of all of us."

On his official Discord server, Ice Poseidon further clarified the charges being pressed against him, Deepak, and Hyubsama. In one message, he states that the charge is not indecent exposure but "Distribution of obscene content." Meaning livestreaming their actions is the principal reason for their arrest.

Compilation of some of the relevant Discord messages from the streamer (Image via Purple Army/Discord)

It is clear the case has spooked Ice Poseidon, as the thought of going to prison for up to five years had him stating:

"If I get five years I'm just going to kill myself. I will not be able to survive in Thai jail."

It appears the streamer will not be able to leave the country till the case has been resolved by the relevant authorities. As per his discord messages, it seems that late August might be when he has to appear in court to show that he is still in Thailand, but the actual court date might be as late as January 2024.

Information about the court dates (Image via Purple Army/Discord)

As mentioned before, Ice Poseidon has been embroiled in a number of controversies prior to the most recent arrest. Here is a deep dive into some of his scandals from past years.

Poll : 0 votes