Ice Poseidon got kicked out of a restaurant in Bangkok and arrested after manager found him giving lap dances

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jun 28, 2023 23:30 GMT
Ice Poseidon seems to have been embroiled in yet another controversy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Controversial Kick star Paul "Ice Poseidon" and his posse are in the news again after the group was thrown out of a restaurant in Bangkok and subsequently arrested by the Thai police. Clips of the incident are being shared by viewers who have noted how the IRL content creator was giving lap dances in the lounge area of the establishment.

Ice Poseidon has been doing a lot of IRL streams on Kick lately, even climbing to the base of Mount Everest with a flag of the platform. The streamer has quite a reputation in the community for his on-stream antics, which have gained him some notoriety. Getting in trouble while streaming is so common for him that some have called the incident "classic content."

Comment by u/fainas1337 from discussion Lounge Party crashed by the Police. Participants arrested. Hotel Manager complained this does not belong to Thai culture in LivestreamFail

The 28-year-old and a bunch of other streamers have been touring different Asian countries in the last few months. He also made headlines during their visit to India after one of the Korean streamers in the group was allegedly pushed out of a moving train at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"Pure content": Social media reacts to Ice Poseidon getting thrown out of a high-end restaurant in Thailand

IRL streaming always has the potential to capture something unsavory and controversial, but this is not even the first time this trip that Ice Poseidon's group has been arrested.

When they were in Nepal in May, SuspendaS and Slightly Homeless were arrested by the authorities for their problematic comments. The two were deported from the country and blamed the Nepalese system for being "corrupt." The statements caused quite some outrage as people called them out for trying to evade accountability for their actions.

As for the recent incident in Thailand, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail pointed out how stupid the Kick stars had been for wearing provocative clothing and giving acquaintances lap dances in a high-class establishment.

Comment by u/AMLO2k18 from discussion Lounge Party crashed by the Police. Participants arrested. Hotel Manager complained this does not belong to Thai culture in LivestreamFail

Others went further, categorizing the notorious streamers' broadcast as dumb.

Comment by u/hshaw737 from discussion Lounge Party crashed by the Police. Participants arrested. Hotel Manager complained this does not belong to Thai culture in LivestreamFail

Some noted that streamers getting arrested on camera might pose a problem for Kick, comparing the incidents to Twitch's past.

Comment by u/BelovedGeminII from discussion Lounge Party crashed by the Police. Participants arrested. Hotel Manager complained this does not belong to Thai culture in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Proxnite from discussion Lounge Party crashed by the Police. Participants arrested. Hotel Manager complained this does not belong to Thai culture in LivestreamFail

Ice Poseidon has been embroiled in a lot of controversies in the past. Here are some of the most controversial things associated with the former Twitch streamer.

