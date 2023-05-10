Travel vlogger streamer Joel was allegedly pushed out of a moving train onto the platform while it was departing the New Delhi Railway Station in the heart of the Indian capital. The Korean content creator was traveling with fellow streamers such as IcePosiedon and other friends when the incident occurred, capturing it from his point of view on his YouTube and Kick streams.

The clip of him falling onto the platform has gained significant traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail with many speculating about the incident. While the train was not moving very fast and the fall did not heavily injure Joel, the online community has sharply criticized the action from an unknown assailant who allegedly pushed the Korean streamer.

Korean streamer falls from a moving train in India after being allegedly pushed by stranger

Timestamp 2:03:50

At around the two hour mark of today's stream, the IRL Kick streamer can be seen being rushed onto a moving train with his buddies. The whole group was apparently supposed to get to Agra to see the world famous Taj Mahal. With so many content creators streaming on their own channels, it seemed like one member of the party was lagging behind.

After getting on from platform number six, Joel appeared to be concerned about fellow creator Sunny and was concerned he wasn't with them. At around the two-hour three-minute mark of the stream, the Korean streamer boarded the compartment after it started departing the station but was hanging around the door calling out to Sunny.

Before the train could exit the platform, however, he appeared to get shoved from behind and fell directly onto the platform from the moving compartment. In the stream Joel can be heard shouting this at the moment he fell:

"The f*ck! Ah f*ck! Who pushed me? Who pushed me?!"

While the video doesn't capture the person who is allegedly responsible for pushing the Korean streamer, a Redditor has compiled a bunch of screenshots from one of the other creators which appear to show someone with a white shirt shoving Joel from the moving train.

While acknowledging the possibility of being pushed or shoved, plenty of other Redditors pointed out that hanging from the door of a moving train is not exactly a smart idea:

Others came to the defense of the vlogger, claiming that he was looking out for someone in the party:

Because the assailant could not be properly identified in the clips, many seemed skeptical about Joel's claim about being pushed. Some viewers pointed out that the streamer had been in the hospital a couple of days ago and might not have recovered properly, insinuating that he lost balance and fell.

Regardless, after he fell one of his friends immediately jumped down to help the injured streamer and it appears that they missed their opportunity to visit Agra and decided to stay back in New Delhi for the day, with plans to meet up with IcePosiedon and others later.

Poll : 0 votes