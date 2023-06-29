Controversial Kick streamer JohnnySomali gets kicked out of hotel in Thailand after claiming to be a "lawyer"

Kick streamer JohnnySomali has again attracted attention for his actions, as he was recently expelled from a hotel in Thailand. The controversial streamer was caught live streaming from the hotel lobby, where he attempted to deceive the hotel staff and those present by assuming the identity of "Daniel" while falsely claiming to be a lawyer.

The streamer has been facing significant backlash recently due to his outbursts in Japan, and the situation escalated to the point where he was physically attacked during a few of his live streams.

JohnnySomali gets called out following latest prank in Thailand

Presently, the streamer is engaging in IRL streaming from Thailand, and it seems he has not tried rectifying his behavior.

As previously mentioned, JohnnySomali has gained a reputation as one of the most troublesome individuals in the online world. For instance, during his time in Japan, he approached a local individual to make derogatory remarks about the Hiroshima and Nagasaki incidents, going as far as threatening to repeat such actions.

In another incident, he exhibited inappropriate behavior by approaching a woman in the streets of Japan and harassing her with inquiries on the whereabouts of a potential red light district.

It seems that he has now extended his troublesome behavior to Thailand. Recently, he was observed entering a hotel, assuming the false identity of a lawyer, and engaging in deceptive behavior. The suspicious hotel staff members eventually requested that he turn off his live stream and insisted that he leave the premises.

In another video clip from the hotel, the streamer makes a similar joke when questioned about his identification inside an elevator. Here is the clip:

T.R_3 @TR380009080 JohnnySomali came to steal "CONTENT"

sayin " i'm a lawyer" This MF is real rubbish.

Unfortunately he wasn't one of them. but soon he'll be the one. JohnnySomali came to steal "CONTENT"sayin " i'm a lawyer" This MF is real rubbish.Unfortunately he wasn't one of them. but soon he'll be the one. https://t.co/NllujjLaQX

The clip of his shenanigans in the hotel in Thailand was quickly shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some notable comments under the thread:

𐒐𐒘𐒘𐒁𐒖𐒒 @4eet #ジョニーソマリ #サスペンダス #suspendas #Bangkok #Thailand In Japan, Johnny Somali decided it was okay to urinate on private property. He muted the stream just before he did it, but it's still clear to see what's going on. #johnnysomali In Japan, Johnny Somali decided it was okay to urinate on private property. He muted the stream just before he did it, but it's still clear to see what's going on. #johnnysomali #ジョニーソマリ #サスペンダス #suspendas #Bangkok #Thailand https://t.co/HzFjeyWnNf

This is not the sole incident in Thailand for which he has faced criticism. Earlier this week, during an IRL stream in Bangkok, JohnnySomali was captured on camera seemingly urinating near a residential house.

On another occasion, he faced backlash for playing loud and inappropriate voice notes related to the royal family.

