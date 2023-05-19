"Hiroshima, Nagasaki! We do again": Clip of YouTube livestreamer harassing Japanese people on subway goes viral

YouTube streamer Johnny Somali is going viral for all the wrong reasons after a clip of him harassing people while visiting Japan was shared extensively on social media. The YouTuber was streaming himself riding the subway when he started verbally harassing his co-passengers with the intention of belittling them by bringing up the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings.

The streamer was incredibly confrontational and loud, something that is very out of place in Japanese customs. Not to mention his comments were quite racist as he kept shouting about the bombings during WW2, bizarrely asking people about Pearl Harbor. At one stage, he even shouted this at random passengers before an American Korean passenger intervened. The streamer spouted:

"Hiroshima, Nagasaki! You know why we do this? Hiroshima, Nagasaki... Because you ni**as don't know how to behave. I swear to god, you do again we are going to do again. You understand? We did it once, we will do it again... ni**as don't understand our power."

After one person walks away, Johnny Somali turns to the individual sitting next to him and blatantly declares:

"You know Hiroshima, Nagasaki? We do again. "

"That's such sh*t content.": A Texan man stands up to YouTube livestreamer's racist tirade in Japan

This is not the first time that a foreigner has acted offensively on a Japanese subway for views on their livestream. However, Johnny Somali's insistence on chanting racist things naturally caused quite a lot of outrage. The clip was posted to the popular subreddit r/facepalm, where it has accrued more than 40K upvotes with thousands of comments deriding his actions.

Thankfully, a Texan-Korean man present on the train decided to stand up to Johnny and tried to reasonably shut down his racist tirade. The man in blue confronted him and said:

"You're from America? So am I, you're being obnoxious."

The streamer didn't back down and tried to disregard the man's US citizenship on account of his ethnicity. After some back and forth, the Texan keeps pushing back against the YouTuber's racism, and towards the end of the clip, he tells Johnny that his conduct doesn't lead to good content:

"You are just being obnoxious. You are being rude. You are talking about Hiroshima and whatever, like, that's such sh*t content."

Redditors were quite pleased with how the man in blue had handled the situation, with many praising his tactics.

Redditors praising the Korean-American from Texas from standing up (Image via r/facepalm)

Others were highly critical of Johnny, with one person describing him as "garbage." Here are some more general reactions from the subreddit.

Livestreaming has become quite popular in recent days, with many broadcasting themselves to their followers as they travel the world. Here are some of the most controversial IRL streamers who still create content.

Poll : 0 votes