5 most controversial IRL streamers

IRL (In Real Life) streaming and streamers have become increasingly popular on platforms like Twitch and YouTube over the past few years. IRL streams feature the streamer broadcasting them while going about their daily routines, often while interacting with viewers and fans. With the advancement of mobile and internet technologies, streaming on the go has become relatively easy. With its more authentic and spontaneous content, the demand for IRL streams has only grown since the pandemic.

The most popular category on Twitch continues to be a sub-category for IRL streams, Just Chatting, averaging about 353,351 viewers per week.

However, IRL streaming has also been controversial, with some content creators deliberately engaging in risky or inappropriate behavior to generate more views and attention. This has led to concerns about the impact of IRL streaming on privacy, safety, and ethical behavior amidst other controversies.

Identifying Adin Ross and 4 other controversial IRL Streamers

1) Ice Poseidon

To many, Paul "Ice Poseidon" is, in essence, the reason why IRL streaming has become a mainstream phenomenon. The self-described 'life streamer' initially started as an Old School RuneScape content creator before he became the most popular personality in the IRL streaming world in 2017. Paul was so pivotal in shaping IRL streaming that the Rolling Stones named him a 'pioneer life streamer.'

However, because of his outlandish stunts and edgy content, he was also a lightning rod for controversy, with accusations of racism, sexism, and encouraging dangerous behavior. Ice was quickly the biggest IRL content creator before his downfall, from being swatted on stream to his involvement in Ponzi schemes.

2) Suspendas

The next entry on this list also shares a connection to controversial IRL content creators Ice Poseidon and Hyubsama, Avrom "Suspendas" is one of the earliest adopters of IRL streaming on KICK. The American currently resides in Japan, live streams nearly daily, broadcasting his daily routines and travels around the country.

However, like Ice, Avrom has had his fair share of controversies over the last few months. The list includes appearing utterly nude on his debut KICK stream, broadcasting and participating in s*xual activities with an alleged s*x worker, s*xually assaulting two intoxicated women, and indulging in s*xual acts in front of a minor.

3) Anything4Views

A close associate of popular YouTubers Filthy Frank, Maxmoefoe, and iDubbbz, Chad "Anything4Views" rose to prominence after appearing in several YouTube videos uploaded by the content creators above. Following their decision to go their way, Chad became an IRL streamer.

However, his stint on Twitch was short after Chad was perma-banned by the purple platform for going on a racist tirade in an RV. Following the ban, Chad returned to YouTube and has a podcast with fellow YouTuber and friend Maxmoefoe known as Cold Ones.

4) Mitch Jones

Arguably one of the most notorious streamers on Twitch, Mitch Jones, has tried to benefit from creating drama between popular content creators to build his audience regarding viewership statistics and subscribers. The former WoW streamer has publicly feuded with former friends like Mizkif, GreekGodX, Sodapoppin, and Trainwreckstv.

Aside from beefing with his fellow content creators, Jones has also been involved in many controversies that have resulted in Twitch banning him for extended periods and even revoking his partnership status. These include being clipped, using homophobic slurs, and using a phone while driving on stream.

5) Adin Ross

Adin Ross made waves when he first entered the streaming industry thanks to his highly outspoken and opinionated personality. Ross went from being a rookie to one of the most followed and watched Just Chatting streamers on Twitch in two years boasting a loyal fanbase that numbered just over seven million.

Like a double-edged sword, Ross' personality was the reason behind his rise and the reason he was banned for the eighth time from the purple platform. From the use of hateful slurs or symbols, using homophobic slurs, and most recently publicly supporting disgraced internet celebrity Andrew Tate, Ross has become the poster child for the very best and worst of IRL streaming.

It's worth noting that while controversial IRL streamers can generate a lot of attention and viewership, their behavior can also have serious consequences, including getting banned from platforms like Twitch and YouTube, losing sponsorships, and damaging their personal and professional reputations.

