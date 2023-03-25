5 times Adin Ross got into feuds with popular streamers and content creators

With his highly outspoken and opinionated personality, Adin Ross has earned himself quite the reputation for engaging in feuds, public arguments, and controversies over the years.

The popular American streamer and content creator reached the upper echelons of the Twitch world in 2022 and cemented his position as one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on the purple platform. Ross amassed over 7.25 million followers on Twitch before being banned for the eighth time, which ended up being a permaban.

As one may expect, Ross' frank personality and undeterred ability to speak his mind have often led to the 22-year-old getting into debates and discussions with fellow streamers and content creators. While some of these feuds have been relatively minor, others have escalated into more serious confrontations.

5 times Adin Ross had a feud with fellow content creators

1) Destiny dukes it out Adin over Top G

(Timestamp: 16:44)

One of the most recent heated debates and discussions featured YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" and Adin duking it out over controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate.

During a live stream on March 5, 2023, Adin asked Destiny what his thoughts were on Top G, to which the latter swiftly replied "r*pist." This was based on Tate's alleged involvement in human trafficking and s*xual assault, allegations that led to Tate being jailed in Romania.

A close friend of Tate, Ross was audibly annoyed when Steven called him a r*pist, going as far as to say:

"I really, really liked you until you said that bro. Why the f**k did you just say that bro?"

This led to a rather heated discussion, with many fans questioning Adin's lack of empathy.

2) Adin Ross is "The King of Normies"

2021 was quite an eventful year for Adin Ross; he was on course to become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and attracted hordes of people to his highly anticipated streams. Being one of the up-and-comers storming through the ranks, Ross' content was often viewed by other popular streamers of the time.

One such instance saw popular YouTuber Ludwig react to a clip of Ross on Reddit where Ludwig deemed Ross the "King of Normies." Despite his efforts to play down any possible beef, Ludwig revealed he had personally DM'd Adin in hopes of apologizing to him, saying:

“Yo, thought I’d reach out personally. I don’t want any bad blood between us. Not [going to] defend what I said. If it made you feel disrespected, that’s on me."

Although Adin never responded to this DM, the drama quickly escalated after fellow streamers Nmplol, Sodapoppin, Ludwig, and, Blaire "QTCinderella" shared their opinions on Adin's fanbase.

Nmplol inadvertently labeled Ross' viewers as high schoolers, something which Ross did not appreciate. An irate Ross went on stream and lashed out at the lot, calling them "f*****g hall-of-fame nerds."

The beef was shortlived and Adin Ross went on record on Impaulsive to state that he regretted the beef with Ludwig and the rest of the streamers involved, and the duo ended the beef in quite an amicable way.

3) Mizkif v Adin Ross

After being on good terms with each other up until this fateful day in August 2022, Mizkif would forever change his relationship with Adin Ross, thanks to the latter's relationship with Andrew Tate. Tate was a part of Adin's live stream on August 7, 2022.

A segment from the now-deleted stream featured Top G labeling women as "property" when questioned about a hypothetical situation involving his S.O. being active on OnlyFans. He said:

"I wouldn't even mind my girl doing OnlyFans as long as I kept all the money. I mean, I might let her buy some shoes or something. She's my property, so she's selling my property, like, if we're going to rent out my house, then I get the money."

To this, Ross suggested a '50-50 split'. After watching a clip of Adin's reaction to Andrew Tate’s misogynistic comments in a neutral manner, Mizkif called Adin the “biggest d**krider” on Twitch. Unlike all other feuds, Adin did not comment or address this directly.

4) Adin Ross' controversial take on gender

adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS.

On February 26, 2023, Adin Ross took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the social construct of gender. The tweet in question echoed his belief that:

"THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS"

Unlike the other feuds mentioned on this list, this beef involves a plethora of fans and high-profile streamers going in against Ross' misconstrued ideologies. The most notable streamer who led the scathing attack on Ross was Hasan "HasanAbi", whereas, multiple viewers also joined in.

OD26 @_Od26



Most common chromosome types (6)

X – (Turner’s )

XX – Most common form of female

XXY – (Klinefelter)

XY – Most common form of male

XYY – Roughly 1 out of 1,000 people

XXXY – Roughly 1 in 18,000

(I think there’s… @adinross Even if you use science I’m pretty sure you’re wrong in every way.Most common chromosome types (6)X – (Turner’s )XX – Most common form of femaleXXY – (Klinefelter)XY – Most common form of maleXYY – Roughly 1 out of 1,000 peopleXXXY – Roughly 1 in 18,000(I think there’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @adinross Even if you use science I’m pretty sure you’re wrong in every way.Most common chromosome types (6)X – (Turner’s )XX – Most common form of femaleXXY – (Klinefelter)XY – Most common form of maleXYY – Roughly 1 out of 1,000 peopleXXXY – Roughly 1 in 18,000(I think there’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

One user suggested that Ross was "wrong in every way" while Hasan simply deemed this unprovoked tweet to be a 'parachute to save his falling career'.

"Anytime a media personality is falling off they think this is their parachute cord."

The statement proved to be too much even for xQc, who couldn't muster up any words to express his thoughts as he read through Reddit reactions to the drama. The best the Canadian could come up with was:

"Jesus, man! Jesus!"

5) xQc calls out Adin Ross' behavior

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Days ago Adin Ross decided to blatantly stream porn to his viewers on Kick



Not sure how nobody is talking about this Days ago Adin Ross decided to blatantly stream porn to his viewers on KickNot sure how nobody is talking about this https://t.co/YThndomjaL

Days after joining KICK and being handed his longest ban on Twitch to date, Adin Ross was caught accidentally streaming p*rn after clicking on a link sent by a viewer. The clip in question was shared by FullSquad Gaming's sponsored content creator, JakeLucky. This came shortly after Adin Ross went on the record to say that hot tub streams “promote poison in the brain” and should be banned.

After coming across Twitch's most popular streamer, Kai Cenat's reaction to Ross accidentally playing p*rn on stream, Felix was quick to give his two cents on the matter.

A brazenly outspoken personality himself, xQc did not mince his words and gave his brutal take on the matter, saying:

“How does that have anything to do with Kick, I don’t get it. It’s just the behavior is just f**king trash. I don’t know, It’s just odd, though.”

This was backed up with xQc suggesting that video games and music could cause violence if we were to follow Ross and Kai's opinions.

Despite not addressing this publicly, it seemed xQc and Ross were on good terms up until Adin decided to send a troll message containing a loud noise to xQc during his live stream. Felix deemed this message to be "f***ing stupid" and ultimately blocked Adin on Discord.

