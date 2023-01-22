Why did Ludwig feud with Adin Ross in 2021? Revisiting the streamers' beef

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is not the first person that comes to mind when thinking about online beef. In May 2021, however, the then-25-year-old was engaged in an online back-and-forth with none other than Adin Ross, who was rapidly rising among the ranks within the Twitch community at the time.

This was, in fact, not the first time they had beefed up. Earlier in 2021, while reacting to a Reddit post, Ludwig described Adin Ross as the "King of Normies." Naturally, the latter was not the biggest fan of the comment. Ludwig, however, reached out to him to apologize, despite not receiving a response from Adin at the time. He DM'd him:

“Yo, thought I’d reach out personally, I don’t want any bad blood between us. Not [going to] defend what I said. If it made you feel disrespected, that’s on me.”

The drama kicked off again after Chance "Sodapoppin" and Nick "Nmplol" made some taunting comments towards Adin in front of Ludwig. Angered by the remarks, Adin gave a scathing response to the group later on in the month.

What did Ludwig and other streamers say about Adin Ross?

During a kitchen stream in the OTK house, fellow streamers Nmplol, Sodapoppin, Ludwig, and, Blaire "QTCinderella" were seen discussing Adin Ross and his fanbase. While speaking about the then 20-year-old Adin, Sodapoppin remarked:

“I know who Adin Ross is, but where the f**k did he come from?”

Nmpolol followed the comment by describing Adin's fanbase as high schoolers. He said:

"His viewers are like the kids in high school who want to be cool."

Although Ludwig did not give any direct hits to the streamer, he did, however, state that he found it "weird" that Adin Ross, who is known for collaborating with rappers and Instagram models, ended up playing Roblox horror games. He stated:

"The only thing I don't get is, he'll do these streams that are really big, bring in a rapper or bring in like a girl to e-date, but then he'll do a stream where he plays Roblox horror games. Like, this seems weird."

Adin later took to his Twitch stream and lashed out at the group for their comments. He exclaimed:

"You guys have literally f*****g hall-of-fame nerds, hall-of-fame threats that spam in chat 'poggers' and 'omegalul' the entire stream bro. You guys are unfunny streamers. You guys are not funny bro. You guys are not funny at all."

Additionally, Adin shared Ludwig's earlier DMs and posted (now deleted) them on his Twitter page. He captioned it by saying:

"L Nerd, go play your violin. Band geek."

Other creators joining in

The interesting thing about the entire drama was the fact that other creators jumped on the bandwagon. Keemstar made a brief video calling out Ludwig for his comments, even though he referred to Nmplol's remarks about Adin's fanbase being high schoolers.

Controversial Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" took to his Twitter account to voice his opinion on the situation. Directing his words at Ludwig, he tweeted by stating that Adin was the better streamer.

How the beef ended

Towards the end of the conflict, Nmplol addressed the situation by stating that he shouldn't have made such comments towards Adin.

The drama was put to an end after Ludwig Facetimed Adin Ross and FaZe Banks (his then-roommate) to jocularly blame the entire thing on Keemstar. The duo appeared to reach an agreement between themselves to put the matter to rest.

