"No way man": Adin Ross, Hasan Abi, Clix, and other streamers react to Andrew Tate's arrest

Twitter and other social media platforms are buzzing with the news of Andrew Tate and his brother's arrest. Prominent streamers such as Adin Ross, HasanAbi, and Clix have reacted to the news in various ways.

The news of the arrest came after local reports went viral on social media claiming that Andrew and Tristan Tate's house in Romania was raided by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in connection to their involvement in criminal activity.

Adin Ross, who has had Andrew Tate on his stream multiple times and has hung out with the controversial personality, expressed shock and disbelief at the news, tweeting:

"Andrew & Tristian Tate just got arrested.. there’s no way man."

adin @adinross Andrew & Tristian Tate just got arrested.. there's no way man.

On the other side of the spectrum, people are celebrating the arrest and see this as "karma" for his polarizing attitude:

Allegedly, the clip of Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg helped Romanian authorities to arrest him

Tate's Twitter spat with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been a big story going around the internet for the last couple of days. After Thunberg's witty comeback to his emissions jab, Andrew Tate shared a clip that might have been the reason for his arrest.

HasanAbi and other prominent personalities have also shared tweets claiming that the clip of Tate's response, where the Top G had a pizza box in front of him, helped the police confirm his presence in the country and, thus, initiate the raise, which got him arrested.

hasanabi @hasanthehun Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



everytime this dude goes against someone who pushes back even slightly, he ends up making an absolute fool of himself and experiences severe repercussions.

Civil Rights Attorney and Instructor at Harvard Law School Alejandra Caraballo's tweet about Jerry's Pizza, a Romanian chain, has gone viral, with famous personalities such as political streamer HasanAbi posting it to give his opinions on Tate's arrest.

The Twitch streamer claimed that Andrew Tate ridiculed himself by revealing his location with such a hilarious mistake in a bid to get back at Greta Thunberg. Numerous Instagram pages shared images and updates of his arrest:

Fortnite streamer Clix, who has had Andrew Tate on his channel before, reacted to the news with disbelief after his chat started telling him about it. Eventually, Clix went on Twitter and was shocked to find that Top G had been arrested.

YouTube streamer and Content Creator of the Year Ludwig Ahgren welcomed the news:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



this might be the best thing to come from twitter this year

Adin Ross later posted another tweet. This time asking Joe Biden to pardon Tate, claiming that Trump would have done it already.

adin @adinross Na I ain't gonna lie tho - Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew tate. Donald trump woulda been on it already 🥱 unfortunately trump clears you sleepy joe

Romanian news outlet Antenna 3 CNN reports that Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with a third individual, have been taken to the DIICOT headquarters for questioning relating to allegations of human trafficking. The trio will probably be detained for 24 hours.

