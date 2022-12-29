Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's roast, claims the latter doesn't realize she's a "slave of the Matrix"

There's yet another addition to the chapter in the online beef between controversial online personality Andrew Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg. After yesterday's to-and-fro on Twitter, the former kickboxer took to his socials to respond with an elaborate retort to Greta.
For those out of the loop, Tate and Thunberg engaged in an online feud after the former mentioned her in his tweet. He asked for her email address so he could tell her about the supercars he owns and the emissions they produce. In response, Greta mockingly wrote down a faux email ID.
Now, Andrew Tate has taken to his Twitter account yet again to state that Greta is a "slave of the Matrix."
Andrew Tate calls out Greta Thunberg, says that she is "programmed"
Andrew Tate has given yet another response to Greta Thunberg's scornful reply to yesterday's tweet. In an attempt to one-up the 19-year-old, Tate posted a video of himself ordering pizza, after saying:
"Releasing some greenhouse gasses, I'm obviously a stranger to online controversies, not something I often do. But now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my very extensive car collection with internal combustion engine which run on dead dinosaurs have an enormous emission profile..."
He continued:
"She replied by telling me her own email address. Greta's email address is 'Ihavesmalld*ckenergy.' Why would that be your own email address? Strange."
He added:
"I'm not actually mad at Greta because she doesn't realize that she's been programmed, she doesn't realize she's a slave of the matrix, she thinks she's doing good. Someone sat her down and convinced her to try and convince you, to beg your government, to tax you into poverty, to stop the sun from being hot."
The 36-year-old concluded that because he called her out, the "global matrix" used bots to like and retweet her response. He also added that Greta's response only made his Twitter account "far more fun."
Fans react to Andrew Tate's response
Fans took to the reply section of his tweet to opine on the situation. The general consensus around his latest response has spurred further scrutiny and debate. Here are some of the notable reactions:
With the majority of the replies from fans being on the critical side, it remains to be seen if Andrew Tate will make any further ripostes. At the time of writing, Greta is yet to comment about the video.
