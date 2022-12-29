Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's roast, claims the latter doesn't realize she's a "slave of the Matrix"

There's yet another addition to the chapter in the online beef between controversial online personality Andrew Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg. After yesterday's to-and-fro on Twitter, the former kickboxer took to his socials to respond with an elaborate retort to Greta.

For those out of the loop, Tate and Thunberg engaged in an online feud after the former mentioned her in his tweet. He asked for her email address so he could tell her about the supercars he owns and the emissions they produce. In response, Greta mockingly wrote down a faux email ID.

Now, Andrew Tate has taken to his Twitter account yet again to state that Greta is a "slave of the Matrix."

Andrew Tate calls out Greta Thunberg, says that she is "programmed"

Andrew Tate has given yet another response to Greta Thunberg's scornful reply to yesterday's tweet. In an attempt to one-up the 19-year-old, Tate posted a video of himself ordering pizza, after saying:

"Releasing some greenhouse gasses, I'm obviously a stranger to online controversies, not something I often do. But now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my very extensive car collection with internal combustion engine which run on dead dinosaurs have an enormous emission profile..."

He continued:

"She replied by telling me her own email address. Greta's email address is 'Ihavesmalld*ckenergy.' Why would that be your own email address? Strange."

The latest response from Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter)

He added:

"I'm not actually mad at Greta because she doesn't realize that she's been programmed, she doesn't realize she's a slave of the matrix, she thinks she's doing good. Someone sat her down and convinced her to try and convince you, to beg your government, to tax you into poverty, to stop the sun from being hot."

The 36-year-old concluded that because he called her out, the "global matrix" used bots to like and retweet her response. He also added that Greta's response only made his Twitter account "far more fun."

Fans react to Andrew Tate's response

Fans took to the reply section of his tweet to opine on the situation. The general consensus around his latest response has spurred further scrutiny and debate. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Sam 🕊 @SamTwits @Cobratate @GretaThunberg Haha, this is embarrassing even by your standards, Andrew. The fact you went to so much effort to stage your reply has just multiplied Greta’s ownership of you by several times. We can literally see you shrinking by the hour bro🤣🤣 @Cobratate @GretaThunberg Haha, this is embarrassing even by your standards, Andrew. The fact you went to so much effort to stage your reply has just multiplied Greta’s ownership of you by several times. We can literally see you shrinking by the hour bro🤣🤣

Sam 🕊 @SamTwits @Cobratate @GretaThunberg I honestly think that’s it for Andrew. His whole MO is convincing desperate guys he’s an alpha who can teach them how to be one (for a monthly sub). No one will ever take him seriously again. @Cobratate @GretaThunberg I honestly think that’s it for Andrew. His whole MO is convincing desperate guys he’s an alpha who can teach them how to be one (for a monthly sub). No one will ever take him seriously again.

Alanah Pearce @Charalanahzard @Cobratate @GretaThunberg You paid to edit this tweet and it’s still one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on this website @Cobratate @GretaThunberg You paid to edit this tweet and it’s still one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on this website 😭 https://t.co/2N5l2mWIZK

With the majority of the replies from fans being on the critical side, it remains to be seen if Andrew Tate will make any further ripostes. At the time of writing, Greta is yet to comment about the video.

