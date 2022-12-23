Which exotic cars does controversial internet personality Andrew Tate own?

Andrew Tate has shot to internet fame in the past year or so. The self-proclaimed 'Top G' pretty much has it all. In fact, earlier this year, he went on to Adin Ross' stream to declare that he was the world's first trillionaire. In the stream, he said:

"So I was broke for a long time. I made my first million when I was say 27, and I had a 100 million by the time I was 31, 32. And then I became a trillionaire quite recently."

While it's highly unlikely that the former kickboxer has a trillion dollars in his bank account, he does have an exotic collection of supercars. This article will look to list some of his top wheels and how much they cost.

From Bugatti to Ferraris, here are some of the exotic cars owned by Andrew Tate

To start off with, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is certainly one of Andrew Tate's most prized possessions and the source of one of his signature dialogs, "What color is your Bugatti?."

Tate's most popular car, the Bugatti Chiron (Image via Twitter)

Bugatti Chiron is simply a beast when it comes to power and technology. This car would have set Andrew Tate back by at least $4.3 million. The 35-year-old's model is of a copper-brown color and is undoubtedly the most well-known asset that he owns.

The McLaren 765LT, which costs about $380K, is another supercar that can be found in Andrew Tate's garage. He recently upgraded to this model from a previously owned McLaren 720S, which costs about $230K.

Tate's McLaren cost him around $370K (Image via Instagram)

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is next on the list of his most expensive vehicles, and has an approximate market price of $330K in the US. This model has a maximum speed of 340 km/ph and a power output of over 715 hp coupled with 663 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/ph in less than 3.5 seconds.

Tate's Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (Image via Instagram)

The next costliest car comes in the form of a Ferrari. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is in fact Tate's second car from the famous manufacturer. It has a 6.5L twin-turbocharged V12 engine and can go from 0 to 100 km/ph in less than three seconds. This model costs around $325K.

Tate's blue Ferrari 812 Superfast is a thing of beauty (Image via Instagram)

Moving on to the next car, the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is a top-tier model. Loaded with a V10 engine that produces around 600 hp, it costs around $225K.

Tate's black and silver Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, worth $225K (Image via Instagram)

The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is yet another exotic car to feature in Tate's incredible collection. It has a 5.5-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine and produces a whopping 570 hp. This model costs around $140K in 2022.

Tate's $140K Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe (Image via Instagram)

Some notable mentions in Andrew Tate's collection include the Rolls Royce Wraith ($380,000), Porsche GT Street ($316,000), Ferrari 458 Italia ($248,000), and BMW M5 Competition ($103,000).

