Adin Ross and Destiny argue over Andrew Tate’s alleged sex trafficking business, former calls it "OnlyFans"

YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" and Kick streamer Adin Ross debated the current controversies surrounding Andrew Tate, who is currently in police custody in Romania, facing charges of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault.

During their debate, Destiny criticized Andrew Tate for his alleged involvement in the said crimes, while Adin Ross defended Tate and denied the latter's wrongdoing. Adin Ross argued that Tate's business was similar to the content-sharing platform "OnlyFans," implying that the alleged activities did not occur.

𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 @nicholasdeorio Destiny is debating Adin Ross on Andrew Tate Destiny is debating Adin Ross on Andrew Tate https://t.co/Zmr0cYJXGf

What did Destiny say about Andrew Tate?

Destiny is just one of many streamers to go after Andrew Tate for his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault. Tate's hyper-masculine attitudes and beliefs have rubbed people the wrong way for a while now, with many calling them chauvinistic and problematic.

Upon being asked about his opinions on Andrew Tate, he swiftly replied:

"R*pist."

Adin Ross, who naturally disagreed with that view, said:

"I really, really liked you until you said that bro. Why the f**k did you just say that bro?"

Adin added that Tate would not have any reason to transgress such boundaries since he is "hot." This was promptly refuted by the YouTube streamer, who said:

"I mean, do you think that hot people who are ripped with money and power don't r*pe people or traffick people?"

(Timestamp: 16:46)

Adin Ross went on to explain:

"He basically did OnlyFans before OnlyFans okay?"

Destiny responded:

"I think what he did was he got women to fall in love with him, then he flew them out to Romania, and then he had them work like 15 hours shifts and then he stole money from them..."

He continued:

"He lied about the percentage, right? Like, he's on videotape talking about how he would scam them with their taxes to steal money from them."

Adin Ross disagreed with Destiny's assessment and said that's how the world works. The latter, in turn, sarcastically responded by stating, "welcome to the world" but also "welcome to prison."

Fans react to the conversation

The clip was shared across social media platforms, garnering many reactions. Here are some of the relevant reactions to the tweet:

Bongo Bongo @BongoBo92254805



It seems so natural for him that it's almost like he is revealing the part of himself that he had to suppress on twitch. Its not even meat riding... @nicholasdeorio You know im not a big destiny fan, but it is insane just how devoid of empathy Adin Ross has become since his transition to Kick.It seems so natural for him that it's almost like he is revealing the part of himself that he had to suppress on twitch. Its not even meat riding... @nicholasdeorio You know im not a big destiny fan, but it is insane just how devoid of empathy Adin Ross has become since his transition to Kick.It seems so natural for him that it's almost like he is revealing the part of himself that he had to suppress on twitch. Its not even meat riding...

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT



Is Adin Ross mentally retarded? Genuine question.



Or has he never heard the legends of Jeffery Epstein, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein? @nicholasdeorio "Why would Andrew Tate need to rape anyone? He's got money, clout, power."Is Adin Ross mentally retarded? Genuine question.Or has he never heard the legends of Jeffery Epstein, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein? @nicholasdeorio "Why would Andrew Tate need to rape anyone? He's got money, clout, power."Is Adin Ross mentally retarded? Genuine question.Or has he never heard the legends of Jeffery Epstein, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein?

Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere



They should never let Adin Ross debate destiny



The power levels are too far apart



It’s like krillin debating frieza @nicholasdeorio This is unfairThey should never let Adin Ross debate destinyThe power levels are too far apartIt’s like krillin debating frieza @nicholasdeorio This is unfairThey should never let Adin Ross debate destinyThe power levels are too far apartIt’s like krillin debating frieza https://t.co/NtsnHKCaFK

For those wondering, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody in Romania until at least the end of March as investigations into the allegations against them continue. To read more about the story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes