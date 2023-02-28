Andrew Tate's detention extended further  by 30 days, according to reports

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate had his appeal against detention rejected on February 1 and was ordered to remain in custody until February 27. He will now be joined by his brother Tristan as they remain in police custody for an additional 30 days after their detention was extended following a rejection of a third appeal.

For those out of the loop, the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, and two others were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesman for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, disclosed that prosecutors had successfully appealed against a court ruling from the previous week that had allowed two women held in connection with the case to be placed under house arrest rather than being fully detained.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate remain in custody as investigations continue

The recent decision to extend Andrew and Tristan Tate's detention marks the third time the brothers have lost appeals against similar rulings.

The authorities have emphasized that they believe the evidence against Andrew Tate and others is strong. They are continuing with the investigation to ensure justice for the victims of the alleged human trafficking and sexual assault crimes.

In a document that clarified a prior ruling to detain them in custody, the judge considered the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their ability to identify "with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities."

The Tate brothers have recently retained the services of Tina Glandian, a US legal advisor, to assist with their appeal. Glandian has contended that the brothers' detention for over 30 days without any charges being filed against them constitutes a breach of international human rights law.

Before the appeal was dismissed, she spoke to journalists and suggested that the case had been influenced by "outside pressure." However, she did not provide any further information about the nature of these alleged pressures.

Despite being a highly controversial figure, Andrew Tate has a cult-like following, which has been vocal in response to the recent news of his extended detention.

Aside from extending their detention period, Andrew Tate and his brother have also seen their digital wallets, containing nearly $500K worth of BTC, and other assets, seized over the past couple of months. To read more about the story, click here.

